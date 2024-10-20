After a whopping 14-season run, CBS police drama Blue Bloods is coming to an end. After a five-month hiatus during the farewell season, the procedural has just returned for its final eight episodes. Since the show is so popular, fans are already speculating about the possibility of it continuing with a new sequel or spin-off series. When asked about it by TV Insider, series star Donnie Wahlberg revealed he's as excited about the idea as the fans are.

During the interview, Wahlberg celebrated the series' long run and gave a shout-out to fans who tune in every single week to check out new episodes. When speaking about the possibility of continuing to play Danny Reagan, Wahlberg revealed there would be only one condition for him to come back:

"There’s been a lot of talk about spin-offs, about various spin-offs, all types of concepts of spin-offs. I, for me personally, would say whatever happens next, if it’s done with the spirit of 'Blue Bloods' and done with the care that we tried to put into 'Blue Bloods' every week, it would be something that I would look forward to watching or being a part of either way. I’ve heard stories of prequels, sequels, you name it. For me personally, I love the show. I’ve enjoyed working on it for 14 years and like I said, whatever comes next, as long as it has family at its core and the spirit of 'Blue Bloods,' then I’m all for it."

Blue Bloods' Main Stars Are Open for More

Despite showing enthusiasm for a possible spin-off, Wahlberg reminded fans that "there's a final season of Blue Bloods still to air," and suggested that fans should enjoy the last ride. The actor added that, first, he's "looking forward to watching those episodes with all of my incredible fans of the show and tweeting with them every Friday night for every final episode" and then "we'll see what happens next."

Earlier this month, another Blue Bloods star spoke about the possibility of keeping that universe alive. Also speaking with TV Insider, Tom Selleck (Magnum, P.I.) commented that as long as "the phone doesn't stop ringing," he'll keep on playing Commissioner Frank Reagan. Blue Blood's send-off is titled "End of the Tour" and the series finale is set to air on November 29. The main cast (still) features Bridget Moynahan (John Wick: Chapter 2), Will Estes (Line of Duty), and Len Cariou (When They See Us).

