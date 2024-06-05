The Big Picture Despite previous reports, Blue Bloods may not be ending after all, with a potential new franchise extension in the works.

The series has been a success for over a decade, drawing in millions of viewers and remaining a top-scripted show on CBS.

Even with the announced cancellation, there is hope among fans and cast members that Blue Bloods may continue beyond its final episodes this December.

Despite it being previously confirmed that Blue Bloods would never return, it looks as if one of Paramount Global’s Office of the CEO members has revealed that this may not be the end. According to Deadline, Brian Robbins spoke during Paramount Global’s shareholder meeting this morning and noted just how successful certain Paramount film and television brands had been. In comments made during the 2024 Paramount Global Annual Meeting of Stockholders which is available to watch on the official website, Robbins said:

"We are building tomorrow’s billion-dollar brands right now. In TV, new franchise extensions are coming for Dexter, Billions, and Blue Bloods, and CBS’ hit Fire Country shows huge promise."

The rest of the franchises mentioned in the quote, including Dexter and Billions, have already been confirmed to have spin-offs, with anticipation now rising about what may be in store for Blue Bloods fans. Despite this not being a concrete confirmation of the series' renewal, it does stand as noteworthy that the franchise would be mentioned as having a "new franchise extension," especially considering CBS Entertainment President, Amy Reisenbach, had recently announced that Blue Bloods would be permanently laid to rest. Reisenbach said:

"We really want to thank the cast and crew, everyone involved in the show. We absolutely will miss the family dinners. It is important to give the show the sendoff it deserves. We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It's important to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December."

Even Tom Selleck Didn't Understand 'Blue Bloods' Cancellation

After fourteen successful seasons, this Fall will see Blue Bloods bow out after its final eight episodes. The series has been a mainstay for many millions of viewers since its debut in 2010, with even the most recent episodes still drawing impressive figures, averaging over 5 million per outing. For that reason, many fans have been vocal about their disappointment at the show's cancellation, with their cries of frustration echoed by even the cast themselves. This is highlighted by Tom Selleck, the most notable name in the series' ensemble, who recently opened up to CBS News about his dismay that the show had been given the ax. Selleck said:

"I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses. We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows and still holding our place."

Blue Bloods will air its final eight episodes this December, with hope now that the franchise is not yet finished. Stay tuned at Collider for more news about a potential Blue Bloods spin-off. All episodes of Blue Bloods are available to stream on Paramount+.

Blue Bloods Revolves around a family of New York cops. Release Date September 24, 2010 Cast Tom Selleck , Donnie Wahlberg , Bridget Moynahan , Will Estes , Len Cariou , Vanessa Ray , Gregory Jbara , Robert Clohessy Main Genre Crime Seasons 13

