The Big Picture After 14 successful seasons, CBS decided to end Blue Bloods, but is exploring options to continue the beloved police drama in new ways.

Despite strong viewer numbers and support from the cast, the series will conclude with the final 8 episodes of Season 14 this fall.

CBS Studios is considering spinoff possibilities to honor the legacy of Blue Bloods and find the right next iteration for the brand.

Fourteen years is a long time for any TV show to be on air. That's why the fact that Blue Bloods thrived for fourteen seasons, beating newcomers in Friday night ratings season after season, is all the more impressive. Unfortunately, CBS opted to end the series in the current season, surprising fans who thought a renewal was guaranteed. Despite calls to keep the show on air, CBS remained steadfast in that decision. Of late, however, the network's bosses have revealed that while Blue Bloods is not returning, the name and the legacy are too important to let go. CBS has been expanding the universe of some of its shows, and Blue Bloods was teased to get such treatment. In an interview with Deadline, CBS Studios boss David Stapf talked about what's next for the beloved police drama.

The network had been looking to develop a spinoff centered on Donnie Wahlberg's character, Danny Regan. The spinoff reportedly did not materialize, but CBS is still on the lookout for what the next iteration of Blue Bloods could look like. “We don’t have anything that’s going to be in development soon, but it’s a brand, a title, and a show that is beloved,” said Stapf on what's next. He stressed the importance of honoring the series, which has meant a lot to many. He talked about the need to develop something good, saying,

“We’ve got to get it right so we’re taking our time and trying to figure it out, okay, what is the next iteration of Blue Bloods? We have a whole season to go where we intend to celebrate it all season long as to how good that show is, so there’s still time for us to figure that out.”

'Blue Bloods' Viewers and Cast Wants More of the Show

Image via CBS/Paramount

Blue Bloods consistently averages 5 million live viewers. The series has sometimes beaten new dramas, like 2023's television's number one series, Fire Country. The dedicated fanbase wanted more of the show, something the cast cosigned. The Blue Bloods cast and producers were willing to take a 25%pay cut to keep the show on the air, but that was sadly not enough. Series star Tom Selleck highlighted these strengths while talking about the unfortunate cancelation to CBS News. He talked about the reasons for CBS to keep the show, saying,

"I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses. We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows and still holding our place."

CBS is staying the course, with the final 8 episodes of Season 14 set to air this fall. All episodes are available on Paramount+.

Blue Bloods Revolves around a family of New York cops. Release Date September 24, 2010 Cast Tom Selleck , Donnie Wahlberg , Bridget Moynahan , Will Estes , Len Cariou , Vanessa Ray , Gregory Jbara , Robert Clohessy Seasons 13

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+