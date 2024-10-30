Blue Bloods is, as we all know, CBS's enduring police procedural centered on New York’s Reagan family which is beloved just as much for its action-packed story lines as it is for focusing on the strength of its core family unit. The show was controversially canned earlier this year by CBS, a decision made all the more unusual by its continuing strong ratings in its Friday time slot, but there were rumors of a spin-off in the works which, while not the same, was still enough to give fans a little consolation prize and something to cling on to. Well, no longer, it would seem.

The spin-off, it appears, will be disconnecting itself from the Reagan family, rather than continuing their story under a new title or theme, which has not gone down well. There has been a discussion about a potential Blue Bloods spin-off since July 2024, which is when Paramount CEO Brian Robbins first slated the idea. Some of the stars of the series have spoken out about the potential offshoots, and stated their thoughts on what they think the series should and should not be about.

Does the 'Blue Bloods' Cast Want to Be Involved in a Spin-off?

Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan, emphasized that any spin-off should stay true to the core themes of the original show. “I am only interested in participating if it kept the series' core themes, mainly its commitment to family values,” he said via TV Insider, hinting that he’d only be on board if the project maintains that beloved Reagan focus. Though he didn’t specify that a spin-off had to involve the Reagans directly, his comments strongly imply he’d be more inclined to join if the family remains central.

Similarly, Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker, suggested that a spin-off series may need to chart a different course. Hawk proposed that a new series “would have to not be involving the Reagans or the NYPD at all,” expressing that a complete break from the original’s characters and settings might be necessary to establish something fresh. Hawk clarified that, in her view, a spin-off “would have to divorce itself from the Reagans completely because it would begin soon after the original series ended.”

Despite these ideas, many fans feel that a Blue Bloods spin-off without the Reagans would miss what made the original show so compelling. The Reagan family dinners, where each generation comes together to discuss cases, life lessons, and family issues, have become an iconic aspect of the show, so losing those moments would risk losing what made Blue Bloods special in the first place. Now, it seems, the ball is in CBS' court.

Blue Bloods is streaming now on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

Blue Bloods Revolves around a family of New York cops. Release Date September 24, 2010 Cast Donnie Wahlberg , Bridget Moynahan , Will Estes , Len Cariou , Tom Selleck , Steve Schirripa , Jennifer Esposito , Sami Gayle , Amy Carlson , Marisa Ramirez , Vanessa Ray Rating Seasons 14 Expand

