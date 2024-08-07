The Big Picture Donnie Wahlberg hopes Blue Bloods has a future beyond its final season, hinting at the potential for something after October.

Earlier in July, it was announced that the second part of CBS’ Blue Bloods’ fourteenth and final season would air this Fall; however, only recently, Donnie Wahlberg expressed his hopes that the police procedural series still has a future. Blue Bloods was renewed for its last season back in March 2023 but was unfortunately delayed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. The season eventually premiered on February 16, 2024, beginning with only the first ten episodes, while the remaining episodes will arrive later in October through December.

Speaking from the stage of a New Kids on the Block concert, Wahlberg, who acts as Detective Danny Reagan in all seasons of Blue Blood, answered a couple of fans’ questions, including one about the series’ final season. As seen on a fan's Instagram page, the actor said, "Well, we filmed the apparent last season of Blue Bloods, and it’ll air starting in October. Maybe there’ll be something else after that. I don’t know anything officially yet, but there’s things in the works. So maybe something awesome will happen." That was clearly what fans wanted to hear as they cheered before Wahlberg further assured them, saying, "You know I’ll do things after Blue Bloods no matter what."

Created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, Blue Bloods premiered on CBS in September 2010, primarily focusing on the Reagan family, who have deep connections with New York City law enforcement. In addition to Wahlberg, other main cast members are Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, the Police Commissioner, Bridget Moynahan as Erin and Will Estes as Jamie. Len Cariou and Henry Reagan are also featured in the crime drama as the family patriarch and a retired Police Commissioner, respectively.

What’s The Future of 'Blue Bloods?'

When Blue Bloods Season 14 was announced as its last one in November 2023, fans still had hope for the franchise since a spinoff was greenlit to center on Wahlberg’s character. However, that was also canceled last month, with CBS Studios boss David Stapf commenting on the show’s future saying, "We don’t have anything that’s going to be in development soon, but it’s a brand, a title, and a show that is beloved."

Stapf also believed there was no rush to develop any spinoff, so the team was taking their time to figure out what’s next for Blue Bloods. "We’ve got to get it right so we’re taking our time and trying to figure it out, okay, what is the next iteration of Blue Bloods? We have a whole season to go where we intend to celebrate it all season long as to how good that show is, so there’s still time for us to figure that out."

Blue Bloods Season 14 Part 2 will debut on October 18. Stay tuned to Collider for more information and stream past seasons on Paramount+.

