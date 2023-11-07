The Blue Eye Samurai co-creators, husband-and-wife duo Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, came up with the idea for this story when they first saw their newborn child's blue eyes. Although there was an actual Blue Eye Samurai who lived in Japan during the 1600s, an English navigator named William Adams, this Netflix show shares only the name. This animated show follows a multi-racial samurai named Mizu, who has mastered the art of swordsmanship and set out on a path of vengeance in disguise. She, similar to the story of Mulan, uses her disguise as a male to enact revenge on the people who excluded her. The ability to manipulate action scenes and persuade the audience to suspend disbelief by using animation enables the show to create stunning imagery and take the brilliant voice actors beyond their physical capabilities. It’s gathered the attention and adoration of critics and fans alike already, and its success can be attributed, in part, to the cast. But who is this star-studded group of voice actors, you may ask? That's why we’ve gathered the information and put together a guide to this extraordinary cast and which characters they will bring to life.

Image via Netflix Blue Eye Samurai This provocative and visually stunning cinematic series immerses the viewer in a world of vivid adult animation with a live-action edge. Set in Edo-period Japan, BLUE EYE SAMURAI follows Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine), a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge. - Netflix Release Date November 3, 2023 Genres Action, Adventure, Drama Writers Michael Green, Amber Noizumi, Yana Bille-Chung Directors Jane Wu, Michael Green, Alan Taylor Showrunner Michael Green, Amber Noizumi

Maya Erskine as Mizu

Close

Maya Erskine, admired for her hilariously authentic portrayal of adolescence in PEN15, is cast seemingly perfectly as the voice for Mizu in Blue Eye Samurai. Her real-life experiences as a multi-racial woman make her a suitable match for the heroic Mizu, and quite a contrast from her previous roles as now she will be depicting a vengeful sword-wielding warrior. Mizu, a complex character, is a female samurai cloaked in masculinity to veil her past disgrace and blue eyes. She's on a vengeful hunt, armed with swords she forged under the guidance of the Swordmaker.

Brenda Song as Princess Akemi

Close

Brenda Song, whom many might remember from tuning in to the Disney Channel and watching The Suite Life of Zack and Cody or perhaps the movie Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior, is the voice of Akemi. She was born into privilege yet also bound by it. She seeks to rewrite her destiny after her engagement to Taigen falls apart, showcasing her resilience and determination.

Kenneth Branagh as Abijah Fowler

Close

Kenneth Branagh, who has already worked with the creative duo Michael Green and Amber Noizumi in their latest murder mystery A Haunting In Venice, portrays Abijah Fowler in Blue Eye Samurai. Fowler is an Irish outlaw who plans to overturn the Shogunate, which was the name for the Japanese military during the Edo period from 1603 to 1868, and pry open Japan to the West.

George Takei as Seki

Close

George Takei, a cultural icon since his role in Star Trek, as well as a huge voice in the Japanese American Citizens League and the Human Rights Campaign. His real-life experience in an internment camp during World War II speaks volumes to his patriotism and wisdom. He also speaks volumes when he lends his voice to Seki. Seki is a guardian figure to Princess Akemi, marked by his kindness and wisdom through the years.

Darren Barnet as Taigen

Close

Darren Barnet, catapulted to fame by Never Have I Ever, a series that also aired on Netflix, plays Taigen. Once an unmatched warrior, Taigen's life spirals after a defeat by Mizu, including the failed engagement he once had with Princess Akemi. His journey from seeking vengeance to developing an intricate bond with Mizu reflects his deep-seated quest for honor.

Masi Oka as Ringo

Close

Masi Oka, renowned for his role in Heroes and who many might recognize from the recent film Bullet Train, steps into the shoes of Ringo, a devoted soba maker turned apprentice. Ringo, though handless, is imbued with an unwavering desire to master the samurai path alongside Mizu. His determination and friendship will likely lead to heroic moments for this lovable character.

Randall Park as Heiji Shindo

Close

Randall Park, acclaimed for Fresh Off the Boat and also known for the controversially hilarious role depicting President Kim in The Interview, voices the character Heiji Shindo in Blue Eye Samurai. Heiji traded in contraband and schemes for political upheaval alongside his Western ally and is one of the story's biggest antagonists.

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa as The Swordmaker

Close

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, whose storied career includes Mortal Kombat, Tekken, and even a role in Planet Of The Apes, plays the Swordmaker. The Swordmaker, who is also known as Master Eiji, is blind yet visionary. He crafts formidable blades and serves as a mentor and father figure to Mizu. His pivotal role helps to build Mizu into the warrior she is. His ability to not take her worth from her physical appearance but rather her internal spirit is what helps Mizu to believe in herself.

Stephanie Hsu as Ise

Close

Stephanie Hsu has hit the ground running after her hugely popular role in the Oscar award-winning movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. She voices the role of Ise, who, working for Madame Kaji, initially displays animosity towards Princess Akemi, but their relationship evolves into mutual understanding.

Ming-Na Wen as Madame Kaji

Close

Ming-Na Wen, who suits this story perfectly from her experience of voice acting in Mulan, takes on the voice role of Madame Kaji. She runs a brothel with exactitude, offering a mix of stern guidance and protection to those under her employment.

Harry Shum Jr. as Takayoshi

Close

Harry Shum Jr., adored for his performances in Glee and Crazy Rich Asians, portrays the voice of Takayoshi. As the Shogun's son and Akemi's betrothed, Takayoshi grapples with a stutter and misconceptions, revealing a nonviolent nature. Though considering his position in regard to the Japanese military, he may not be meeting the expectations that have been placed upon him from birth.

Mark Dacascos as Chiaki

Close

Mark Dacascos, with action credentials from Hawaii Five-0 to John Wick: Chapter 3, embodies the voice of Chiaki in Blue Eye Samurai. Chiaki, a ruthless gang leader known as Bloodsoaked Chiaki, wields a blade with a history as fractured as his own, which he stole from the revered swordsmith Master Eiji.

Blue Eye Samurai was released on Netflix on November 3, 2023, and you can stream the show now in its entirety with the following link:

Watch on Netflix