The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub moderates an exclusive Q&A with the creatives behind Netflix's Emmy-nominated adult animation series, Blue Eye Samurai.

Creators Michael Green and Amber Noizumi are joined by supervising director Jane Wu and supervising sound editor Myron Nettinga to discuss bringing this original series to the screen.

During the Q&A, they talk about finding the animation style, challenging sequences, martial arts and bringing authenticity to the series, the ensemble cast, and tons more, including details on Blue Eye Samurai Season 2.

At the end of 2023, Netflix released Season 1 of Blue Eye Samurai, an adult animated series with an original story by husband-and-wife team Michael Green and Amber Noizumi. In the show, Mizu, voiced by Maya Erskine (PEN15), is a half-Japanese, half-white woman in Edo-period Japan, a time when the borders to the outside world were closed, meaning her whiteness was a sign of disgrace. Growing up in shame, Mizu disguises herself as a man (because, at the time, only men could seek revenge) and sets out on a quest to kill the only four white men in Japan at the time of her birth.

Noizumi and Green's story is brought to stunning on-screen life with the help of Marvel alum Jane Wu (The Avengers), who serves as supervising director and producer and dedicated her skills to overseeing the acclaimed martial arts sequences. The series has gone on to receive numerous accolades. In addition to its six Annie Awards and a Peabody nomination, Blue Eye Samurai has since earned three juried Emmy wins (Character Design, Production Design, and Storyboard), post-Q&A, and has two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Sound Editing, attributed to co-supervising sound editors Myron Nettinga (Kill Bill: Vol. 1) and Paulette Lifton (Yellowstone) and their team.

To celebrate the series and its successful reception, Collider was thrilled to team with Netflix for a special screening of Episode 5, "The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride," where our own Steve Weintraub moderated an exclusive Q&A with Green, Noizumi, Wu, and Nettinga to dig into the conception, the animation, and what it's been like to release Blue Eye Samurai to the world. Taking place at Netflix's headquarters, the creatives behind this groundbreaking series discuss working with their "whole team of geniuses" to take this idea from script to production to screen.

We find out which sequences were the trickiest to bring to life, why they chose this beautiful animation style, what their backgrounds in live-action brought to the world of animation, and how they cast the show with talent like George Takei (Star Trek), Kenneth Branagh (A Haunting in Venice), Ming-Na Wen (Mulan), Brenda Song (Dollface), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Randall Park (WandaVision). They also share their progress for Season 2, how many episodes, when we can expect it to drop, and more.

You can watch the full Q&A in the video above, or you can read the transcript below.

The Creators "Didn't Know Anything About Animation" Before 'Blue Eye Samurai'

They're quick learners.

COLLIDER: What would surprise people to learn about the making of Blue Eye Samurai?

MICHAEL GREEN: First of all, this room holds special importance. It took a very long time to make this show. We met with Jane and decided on working together, Amber and I, in March of 2020. Then, about 18 months after that, we had our first footage — 45 seconds from the first episode of Ringo and Mizu walking through the bamboo forest. Right here, in this screening room, we showed it up on here with our Netflix execs, and everyone went, “It’s gonna work.” [Laughs] For about 18 months before that, no one was very sure.

AMBER NOIZUMI: Also, most of us had never met because we’d only been on the computer, and we’re like, “Oh, you’re tall!”

GREEN: Yeah, “You’re tall! You’re short.”

JANE WU: “You have legs!”

NOIZUMI: This is where the magic happened.

This is our first time doing a screening at Netflix HQ in this room, and as you just said, this is where the creative people are actually watching and discussing whether or not it’s working. For each of you, what ended up being the toughest part of making the first season?

NOIZUMI: For me, I didn’t know anything about animation, so that was hard. Luckily, we had Jane and the whole team of geniuses who taught us what it would actually mean to make our show. We had written these scripts and we had these visions — the little movies that played in our minds — but didn’t know what actually went into all the many, many steps to make an animated series. There are a lot, so we’re taking that into Season 2.

WU: The schedule. The schedule and budget were rough because we had never done a show of this kind of scope or with these kinds of visuals before, so nobody had a comp as to how much we would actually cost or how long this would take. So, a lot of this was finding it as we went along.

MYRON NETTINGA: From the sound end I would say because the picture is so amazing, really doing it justice was really intimidating because it looked so amazing. Because it’s a different type of animation, of that level, I really wanted to make sure that we did it justice by grounding it in a live production kind of feel but then taking it to that next level of hyper-reality and all this action, and really, really focusing the action and bringing it to another level to match what this animation is doing.

You never know how something’s going to turn out when you’re making it. What has it meant for all of you to have a show so embraced by both critics and audiences?

GREEN: We only just found out recently that people had seen it and liked it, so it was great! [Laughs]

NOIZUMI: It was surprising for us because we had this quirky little idea 16 years ago, and we were like, “How are you going to make a show about an Edo period, half-white samurai who’s disguised as a man?” To go all of those years and to then finally get the idea sold and to spend the better part of the pandemic working on it, and then all of the many, many steps and years that went into it, and then to see that people are watching it and liking it, and now we’re nominated for an Emmy — it’s pretty crazy and surreal for us.

GREEN: It felt like we were building something in our basement for so long, and the neighbors are like, “What’s all that noise?” And then finally, we got to show people what it was.

WU: For me personally, having worked in Hollywood for so long, when it comes to representing culture and authenticity, this was the first time I got to work on something where the culture is very near and dear to me that we really got to represent it authentically, and I didn’t have to fight for it. Everybody here and the Netflix executives all understood why it was important, and so the fact that the audience is embracing it is saying that the audience is ready to watch things and learn stories that are culturally authentic and important.

You guys won six Annie Awards, and you’re up for a Peabody and two Emmys. What is that like?

NOIZUMI: Season 2.

GREEN: [Laughs] We’re so focused on making Season 2. Every once in a while we’re like, “Oh, yeah, this is great!” Really, it was just that we got to tell a story that we were dying to tell and we really wanted to continue telling the story. Amber and I have been talking about this for so long. We knew the beginning, we know the middle, we know the end, and we’re really, really feeling privileged that we get to get there — well, we don’t know about the end yet, but we know about the middle.

I have to ask a curve ball. Michael, you were involved in Logan. Would you like to tell people what you did?

GREEN: I co-wrote Logan.

I definitely want to know what you thought about seeing Deadpool & Wolverine. What was your thought — and this is a minor spoiler — at the beginning of the film watching Deadpool fight with Logan’s dead body?

GREEN: You know, that was the strangest, best form of flattery. They cared enough to dig him up and use him as a weapon. We just saw it recently. We took our son, and we laughed our guts out for two hours. It seems like we were in great company because everyone’s gone to see it and everyone’s had a great time. It was a lot of fun.

I heard it made a billion dollars.

GREEN: At least. It’s still going. I mean, come on. It’s the greatest.

Logan’s also fantastic. I just want to throw that out there. You and James [Mangold] did such a great job on that.

Myron, Episode 6 is nominated for an Outstanding Sound Editing Emmy Award. What makes this episode stand apart from the others?

NETTINGA: As Michael expressed to us, this is a unique one-off episode of sorts. It’s in the story structure, but it’s a very unique challenge in that episode. It’s Mizu working her way up to the top of the castle to get to Fowler, and there are all these different challenges that aren’t really part of the typical story we’re seeing on the rest of the eight episodes. Everything in there was unique for the most part. It’s quite a ride of its own. How did you describe it, Michael?

GREEN: I think we just said to you — because by that point, we’d gone through [Episode 5] together, and we knew that you were kind of a genius — “Go nuts.” You and your team went to town, and we had a ball.

NETTINGA: I have to say, I had so much fun on this show. We all work hard in this business, but I rarely have had such an opportunity to have such fun and work with such great people. And this isn’t blowing wind up skirts. Seriously, this was amazing. Everybody that worked on it — you guys, my team, and Amie Doherty, the music composer — were all fantastic. We live for those moments. The fact that it is actually getting recognized, as well, is really a real nice thing because we all work hard and do our best, and when that gets recognized, it’s really special.

'Blue Eye Samurai' Introduces the "Language of Live-Action" to Animation

You all come from a live-action background. How did your live-action background impact, influence, and play a part in bringing this series to life?

GREEN: On a couple of levels. With Amber and I on the writing level, we came at it with grounded emotion and grounded character. Yes, there are going to be really heightened, stylized things within that, but these characters are on a journey that’s emotionally recognizable. Then, on a technical level, I should throw it to Jane on that.

WU: I actually have an animation background. I left Disney to join Marvel on one of their first movies — The Avengers — and then was stuck in live-action for the most part. So, Blue Eye Samurai is my first time back into animation, so I like to consider this my homecoming. What I brought back was the language of live-action in-camera. So knowing both productions, I basically was bilingual in both animation and live-action, so that gave me a lot of ideas to systematically surgically include camera and certain pipelines so that we wouldn’t break pipelines. It was a lot of fun. It’s like having a fusion restaurant. It’s like I’m introducing new flavors.

Can you explain what you did at Marvel because it’s pretty cool?

GREEN: It’s really cool!

WU: I designed all the action sequences. They would take a couple of us who were considered the veteran team, and they would say, “You have these characters, you have these things to play with, now go! Come back in two weeks.” So we had to think about all the action stuff. I’ve done nine Marvel films, and the last one I did was Shang-Chi [and the Legend of the Ten Rings]. I did the scaffolding sequence, which was great because I used to play with them back in the old country, climbing all over them, and so I knew what they would do, bringing authenticity to it.

When you think about your Marvel time and the nine films you worked on, besides Shang-Chi, is there another sequence that you’re like, “I can’t believe I just did this?”

WU: No, I was too busy because then they put me in another thing and I’m busy doing that. I see it, and I go, “Oh, there it is. Yeah.” The turnover rate at Marvel, because we were working on film after film after film, we didn’t get a chance. It wasn’t until I came out of it did I lift my head up that I see what I had done. Somebody pointed out that I had done that many Marvel movies, and I just thought, “Okay, it’s time to leave. It’s time to do something else.” [Laughs]

Myron, I interrupted before you could answer about live-action.

NETTINGA: For this, I really approached this like a live production to really ground the show. What’s great about animation is it’s a blank palette and you can do whatever, but the first and foremost goal for us was to ground it and make it feel like it’s real. You’re not watching an animation, you’re watching a real story that’s shot with cameras and everything. Then from there — I’ve worked in animation, as well — you’re able to start stretching reality a little more and more. You get into this hyper-reality thing where we get into some of these fight sequences, and you’re like, “Okay, that would never happen in real life,” but you feel like you’re immersed in this real live-action. The way it was shot — and I’ll say shot, even though it’s animation — it looks so real you kind of suspend your disbelief that this is just animation because it’s not “just,” it’s amazing. So, using that live production experience and how I would approach a live production mix and design is kind of the same thing I brought to this.

'Blue Eye Samurai' Has Been in the Works for 16 Years

"There's a lot we don't know."

[Michael and Amber,] the two of you are together in real life, and this is the first thing that you have done together. What took so long?

GREEN: [Laughs] I mean, we’ve made some children together, which is arguably harder.

NOIZUMI: We’ve been talking about things for years. There was this ongoing conversation since we met over 20 years ago. We love hashing out ideas. He would read my stuff, and I would read his stuff.

GREEN: I don’t think there’s anything I’ve ever written that Amber wasn’t my first reader and the first person I talked to.

NOIZUMI: And so we started talking about this idea 16 years ago. It took some time before he became available and I became available, and our children let us work for a minute.

GREEN: We wrote the first season in between making all those quarantine lunches when the kids were home. We’re very good at pizzadillas now.

When you were developing the idea and you were figuring it all out, did you know all the answers to all the questions, or are you still figuring it all out as you’re writing now?

GREEN: I mean, when you’re talking to executives, you do. Of course, we know.

NOIZUMI: We probably have different answers for that question, too. [Laughs]

For example, do you know where it all ends, or do you know who the other white people are that she is hunting? Those kinds of questions.

NOIZUMI: Mostly.

GREEN: Mostly, yeah. We argue about some of the details still, like every once in a while I’ll come in and say, “I know what the last shot will be!” And Amber will very wisely go, “Uh huh.” We have several years until that’s a problem. But we went into the first season weirdly knowing the beginning, middle, and end; we knew Episode 5 was going to be a secret history of Mizu told intercut with the present-day story; we knew that the sixth episode was going to be the quote all action, and “Let’s see how much we can get away with in that.” We wanted each one to be its own little special confection.

But there’s a lot we don’t know. It’s an original, so we don’t have a book to fall back on, which is both exciting and terrifying because sometimes you do not know how deep the pool is. You’re swimming, and you could just sink and sink. That makes you work harder.

Who Betrayed Mizu?

"Everyone was complicit."