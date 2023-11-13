Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Blue Eye Samurai finale.

The Big Picture Mizu's internal conflicts and self-hatred stem from her mixed-race identity and the societal perception of her as "monstrous" and pitiable.

Mizu's journey of revenge and her pursuit of greatness force her to confront her own limitations and the need to find a balance between happiness and greatness.

The characters of Akemi, Ringo, and Taigen each have their own arcs that explore control, finding greatness, and reclaiming honor, respectively.

The Netflix animated series Blue Eye Samurai, created by wife-and-husband team Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, follows Mizu (Maya Erskine), a mixed-race master of the sword driven by revenge against those who made her an outcast in Edo-period Japan. The series takes place soon after 1633, when Japan closed its borders to the rest of the world and its citizens would not see people outside of Japan, except in rare cases of illegal trade. Mizu knows that there were four white men in Japan around the time that she could have been born, so she assumes that one of them must be her father. Unfortunately, anyone who is of mixed race is considered less than human, as the series wields adjectives such as pitiable, impure, and the one most often used: monstrous. The show explores Mizu's external and internal conflicts, how greatness comes from making the most of one's circumstances, and the limitations of a quest — it can only be about happiness or greatness, but not both.

Image via Netflix Blue Eye Samurai This provocative and visually stunning cinematic series immerses the viewer in a world of vivid adult animation with a live-action edge. Set in Edo-period Japan, BLUE EYE SAMURAI follows Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine), a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge. - Netflix Release Date November 3, 2023 Cast Maya Erskine, Kenneth Branagh, George Takei, Darren Barnet, Masi Oka, Randall Park, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Song, Stephanie Hsu, Ming-Na Wen, Harry Shum Jr, Mark Dacascos Main Genre Animation Genres Action, Adventure, Drama Writers Michael Green, Amber Noizumi, Yana Bille-Chung Streaming Service Netflix Directors Jane Wu, Michael Green, Alan Taylor Showrunner Michael Green, Amber Noizumi

'Blue Eye Samurai' Explores Mizu's Identity Conflict

Mizu demonstrates forms of self-hatred and a disdain for aspects of her identity. One scene, in particular, depicts Mizu dreaming of confronting a version of herself with paler skin and white hair, which may symbolize internalized racism toward a part of her identity that has resulted in her persecution. When she is confronting a flesh trader with a European gun, she destroys it and states that it's a "filthy gun from a filthy place," exclaiming a loathing for anything connected to one of the four men who may be her father. Based on the behavior of one of these men, Abijah Fowler (Kenneth Branagh), it is possible that all of them tried killing their children to destroy any evidence of their presence in Japan.

Mizu’s flashbacks reveal she has been abused and mistreated by most people throughout her life. As a baby, the woman whom she saw as her mother took her and kept her hidden since there were men who would kill her for being mixed-race. Mizu even took on a more masculine appearance as a way to further conceal her identity. This disguise continues to the present-day since the sexism of the era prevented women from traveling without a man. As a child, she was bullied by other kids, like Taigen (Darren Barnet), and ignored by adults except for the Swordmaker (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa), who is seemingly the only positive adult figure in her life.

While Mizu is being raised by the Swordmaker, Master Eiji, she mentions how making a sword involves removing most of the impurities in the steel, but the metal must have some for resilience. Mizu's signature blue sword breaks when she confronts Fowler's firearm for the first time because she had removed too many impurities when making it. Later, while back with Eiji, she makes new steel for a future sword by adding items from her friends. The additions symbolize her embracing her strengths, deficiencies, and the people she has known during her journey. Mizu confronts Fowler again, without her sword, but the process of making the new steel serves as a metaphor that people must acknowledge all parts of themselves, even the parts they don't like, to be whole.

'Blue Eye Samurai' Is a Story of Vengeance

Image via Netflix

Mizu is occasionally called an "Onryo," meaning a vengeful spirit, by many in the series. This context behind the insult is explained in Episode 5, "The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride": as Mizu fights the Thousand Claws, two additional side stories refer to the origin of the vengeful spirit. One follows a Bunraku puppet production being played for the shogun, while the other involves Mizu’s backstory. The puppets illustrate that after a ronin marries and learns something infuriating about his bride, he kills her. She then becomes a vengeful spirit, Onryo, who kills him.

Prior to her quest, Mizu fell in love with a disgraced ronin, but after he is threatened by her martial prowess, he betrays her by sentencing her to death. Mizu fights against those trying to kill her and then kills her husband. Both Mizu and the puppet bride thought that they had found happiness, but once their ronins found out something about them that they did not like, they were betrayed. The parallel of their journeys demonstrates how a "monster" is something made by a system and people that take advantage of, and disregard, those who are different from them.

In 'Blue Eye Samurai,' Akemi Finds Control in Patriarchal Femininity

Image via Netflix

In contrast to Mizu, who disguises herself as a man to accomplish her task, Princess Akemi (Brenda Song) figures out how to make the most of her femininity to get the control she desires. Akemi’s character arc seems to start as a romance about how she wants to marry someone she loves instead of someone who helps with her family’s status by marrying the shogun’s second son. However, after Mizu defeats Akemi’s samurai boyfriend, Taigen, he leaves Akemi to reclaim his honor in a rematch. Akemi becomes devastated by this loss and tired of the idea of how little control she has in her life. She runs away from home and searches for Taigen, assuming the role of a prostitute to travel across various cities. Once she comes across Mizu in Madame Kaji’s (Ming-Na Wen) establishment, Akemi confronts Mizu and is eventually taken back to her father after Mizu refuses to prevent it.

Fortunately, Kaji's advice helps Akemi with managing the husband of her arranged marriage and gives her the opportunity to use her new resources to help the prostitutes she befriended. After the death of her caretaker Seki (George Takei), who rescued her after she was imprisoned by her father during Fowler’s uprising, this leads to her making a significant decision. She recalls Seki's last words about wanting her to do what she wants, along with Madame Kaji’s advice to not let men dictate her life. She reunites with Taigen, who has chosen to prioritize a life with her instead of reclaiming his honor. However, after Akemi has found ways to gain control through a patriarchal system and has the opportunity to have the most influence as a member of the shogun's family, she decides to prioritize greatness and control over her own life instead of finding happiness.

Ringo Is an Apprentice Looking for Greatness in 'Blue Eye Samurai'

Image via Netflix

Ringo (Masi Oka) is inspired by Mizu but finds that there are ways to be great without emulating her. When Ringo first sees Mizu protecting him from an armed flesh-trader in his father’s restaurant, he sets out to follow Mizu and hopes to become an inspiration to others as she is to him. Since he was born without hands, he finds Mizu to be an inspiration as an outcast who is also a great warrior. Although she continuously pushes him away, he tries to prove himself by aiding her in life-threatening situations. Eventually, after Mizu refuses to help Akemi from being captured and taken back to her father, Ringo is devastated by Mizu’s inaction. He also finds himself uncomfortable with the "darkness" that comes from killing others, so he leaves Mizu and renounces his apprenticeship.

Later, he comes back to save Mizu and Taigen and brings them to Eiji, who becomes another inspirational figure in his life. Eiji gives more helpful advice to Ringo about focusing on taking his goals more seriously by disregarding others' opinion of him. During Fowler's uprising, he helps Taigen warn the shogun and takes the opportunity to find greatness and help people.

Taigen Has a Journey of Love and Honor in 'Blue Eye Samurai'

Image via Netflix

Taigen's seemingly clichéd motivation to reclaim his honor highlights his goal as a self-destructive tendency. The series introduces him as an up-and-coming samurai who is to soon marry Akemi until he comes across Mizu as she storms his temple searching for information that will lead her to Fowler. She defeats Taigen and continues on her quest, leaving Taigen humiliated. Instead of marrying Akemi, he pursues Mizu for a rematch, often resulting in him trying to keep her alive since there would not be honor in her dying prior. However, after he is saved from Fowler's captivity and hears about Akemi's upcoming wedding to the shogun's second son, he chooses to pursue Akemi instead. Taigen's character builds more depth as he realizes what matters the most to him: finding happiness with Akemi.

'Blue Eye Samurai' Goes to London

When Mizu is about to kill Fowler (the second of the four white men who came to Japan), he reveals the location of the remaining two white men: London, England. This is a place that is inaccessible to Mizu unless she leverages his international connections, which allows him to remain alive. Show creators Noizumi and Green have expressed the hope for a minimum of four seasons as the series leaves more for Mizu to explore while she continues her quest.

Additional plot points include the new circumstances for Akemi as a member of the shogun's family and the new head of her father's household, due to him being unwell and leaving her as his caretaker; Taigen being left with seemingly no honor or loved ones, after his attempt to reclaim his honor; and Ringo searching for greatness while grieving Mizu’s disappearance. The story of Blue Eye Samurai is far from over, with Mizu continuing her quest on another continent.

Blue Eye Samurai is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix