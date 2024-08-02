The Big Picture Enter our giveaway for tickets to a special screening of "Blue Eye Samurai" with a Q&A session with the creators.

The show follows Mizu, a multi-racial female warrior seeking revenge in 17th century Japan, and is up for two Emmy Awards.

Our FYC screening is August 11th in LA and featuring popcorn, drinks, and a Q&A session.

It’s awards season again, and that means that studios are in the trenches, putting their best content forward for FYC campaigns. We’re delighted to invite our readers in Los Angeles for the chance to win tickets to a very special screening of Blue Eye Samurai’s fifth episode, “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride.” But that’s not all. Following the show, attendees will get to hear all about the hit Netflix animed series from the folks closest to production. Included in the chat will be executive producer and director Michael Green, executive producer and scribe Amber Noizumi, supervising director and producer Jane Wu, and sound supervisor Myron Nettinga.

Set in the 17th century, a multi-racial female warrior named Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine) travels around Japan dressed in masculine clothes to disguise the truth of her womanhood as well as her blue eyes, which reveal her mixed heritage. The beauty of her birth was one that began with horror and trauma after her mother was raped by a white man. Now a grown adult, Mizu searches for the man who gave her the features that she has come to despise. The series has been a favorite of critics this year and is up for two Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation.

Along with Erskine, who is perhaps best known as the co-creator and star of Pen15, the adult animated series also features the vocal talents of Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Brenda Song (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), Randall Park (WandaVision), George Takei (Star Trek: The Original Series), and more.

‘Blue Eye Samurai’ Screening Details