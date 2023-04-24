The Blue Eye Samurai has drawn her sword in anticipation of Netflix's new animated action-adventure series starring Maya Erskine. The streamer released the first image that shows the stoic blade master preparing to face the world and claim her revenge. Set in Edo-period Japan, the series follows the titular mixed-race samurai who lives a life in disguise while planning her vengeance.

Although the image gives away little about whom the Blue Eye Samurai is or what exactly the series is about, it does create intrigue for the classic samurai epic. Facing out a door with her blade at her side, the samurai is greeted with a world that looks cold with only the blueish glow of the moonlight and an orange, warm light source behind her illuminating her. The artwork evokes the best samurai films around, creating the feel of a lone sword master against the world with her blade beautifully shining in the moon's glow.

Blue Eye Samurai features a strong creative team headlined by Logan and Blade Runner 2049 writer Michael Green. He co-created the series with newcomer Amber Noizumi and also co-writes and serves as showrunner alongside her. Joining them as supervising director is Jane Wu whose storyboard work includes Disney's live-action Mulan remake, several Marvel movies including Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Trek Beyond as well as the classic animated series Jackie Chan Adventures. Edge of Tomorrow producer Erwin Stoff is also on board as an executive producer.

Image via Netflix

When the series was first ordered by Netflix, Green and Noizumi spoke about how appropriate the themes of the show were to the modern day while thanking the streamer for the opportunity to stretch their creative muscles with the concept:

"Our story is a larger-than-life action-adventure that takes place 400 years ago, yet Blue Eye Samurai’s themes are of the moment and the inspiration is deeply personal. We are grateful for Netflix’s passion for this story and for their bold vision for sophisticated animated drama."

Who Else Will Cross Swords With Erskine in Blue Eye Samurai?

Erskine leads a voice cast that also features beloved Star Trek alum and activist George Takei in a starring role. Joining them in the samurai epic are Masi Oka, Randall Park, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Song, and Darren Barnet. Blue Eye Samurai also marks a reunion between Green and Kenneth Branagh who both directed and played Hercule Poirot in the recent Agatha Christie films which Green wrote including 2022's opulent murder mystery Death on the Nile.

Blue Eye Samurai currently has no release date on Netflix, though it shouldn't be long before the series arrives on the platform.