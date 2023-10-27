Revenge is best served on a sword. Wield your weapons folks, because Netflix is adding another addition to its long lineup of animated series: Blue Eye Samurai. Set against the backdrop of rural Japan during the 17th century Edo-period, the show follows Mizu (Maya Erskine), a mixed-race samurai known for her blue eyes, as she goes on a bloody rampage to find the man who forcefully took her mother away and ruined her life. From the writer of Logan and Blade Runner 2049, Blue Eye Samurai crosses the boundaries of different genres, mixing action, historical drama, and animation into one jam-packed series.

In his Oscar speech for Best Animated Feature, Guillermo del Toro said, “Animation is cinema, animation is not a genre, and animation is ready to be taken to the next step.” Expected to join the ranks of other adult animation series, such as Castlevania or Invincible, Blue Eye Samurai promises an edge one may find in the Western works of Quentin Tarantino, but retains the aesthetics and storytelling associated with the Japanese “chanbara” (sword fighting) films of Akira Kurosawa (also known as “samurai cinema” in English).

Here’s everything we currently know so far about Blue Eye Samurai.

When Is 'Blue Eye Samurai' Coming Out?

All eight episodes of Blue Eye Samurai premieres exclusively on Netflix on November 3, 2023.

Watch the Trailer for 'Blue Eye Samurai'

The trailer for Blue Eye Samurai was released by Netflix on October 12, 2023. With a cover of Metallica’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls” playing in the background, the clip sets the stage for the Blue Eye Samurai’s, a.k.a. Mizu’s (Erskine) thirst for vengeance. Born into unfortunate circumstances, the Mizu is the child of a mother who was forcefully taken by one of the four white men in Japan, including the merciless Abijah Fowler (Kenneth Branagh). With her cold, blue eyes, Mizu is fixated on murdering the men responsible for branding her as a monster. Although some are wary and concerned over her actions, she couldn’t care less about them.

Of course, being a female samurai during a time when women were not expected to even pick up a sword sounds far from possible. Not one to conform to society’s standards, she disguises herself as a man and dons amber-tinted glasses to hide her blue eyes. Whether it’s battling a bunch of bully men on the edge of cliffs or wielding her sword in the snow, her killer instincts might catch her enemies, and audiences, completely off-guard. After all, she is a monster - might as well fight like one.

Who Are the Characters in 'Blue Eye Samurai'?

Image via Netflix

Erskine voices the titular character Mizu in Blue Eye Samurai. A mixed-race female samurai in disguise, Mizu’s tragic past propels her to master the art of swordsmanship to take on the four men who have ruined her life. Before this role, Erskine gained prominence for her leading role in PEN15.

The cast lineup also includes some of the biggest names in the industry, including George Takei as Seki, Masi Oka in the role of Ringo, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa as The Swordmaker, Brenda Song portraying Akemi, Darren Barnet as Taigen, Randall Park as Heiji Shindo, and Kenneth Branagh playing Abijah Fowler.

The supporting voice cast features Stephanie Hsu as Ise, Ming-Na Wen as Madame Kaji, Harry Shum Jr. as Takayoshi, and Mark Dacascos as Chiaki.

What Is 'Blue Eye Samurai' About?

Image via Netflix

Blue Eye Samurai takes place in 17th-century Japan, an era when the nation’s borders were practically shut. Citizens could only dream of seeing the outside world, but in rare cases, visitors of other nationalities would pay Japan a visit - oftentimes for illegal trade. Blue Eye Samurai shifts its focus to the leading woman of the series, Mizu (Eskine). Before she was born, her mother was forcefully taken by one of the four white men in Japan. This ultimately leads to Mizu’s birth, which she perceives as a curse. A Japanese born with steel, blue eyes, she brands herself as a “creature of shame”. Now all grown up, Mizu seeks revenge on the monster who created her, setting her sights on killing the four white men apparent during the time of her birth.

But revenge is practically impossible for Mizu. For one, women becoming a samurai was unheard of during the era. To fulfill her quest, Mizu hides her true gender and shields her blue eyes with glasses. Along the way, she is joined by a myriad of characters, including the over-enthusiastic soba maker Ringo (Oka), the highly confident samurai Taigen (Darnet), and Princess Akemi (Song). While her mind is consumed by thoughts of vengeance, Mizu gradually discovers that beneath her warrior’s exterior, she is someone who has yet to accept her true emotions and vulnerability. Looks like her quest is not solely about retribution; it’s also a voyage of self-discovery.

Who Is Making 'Blue Eye Samurai'?

Image via Netflix

Blue Eye Samurai is helmed by husband and wife duo Amber Noizumi and Michael Green. On top of their duties as creators, the two also serve as the show’s executive producers and writers. Joining them is Erwin Stoff as executive producer, and Jane Wu as supervising director and producer. The series’s animation work is handled by Blue Spirit.

The show is inspired by the birth of Noizumi and Green’s child, who has blue eyes. On top of that, Noizumi has a personal connection with the titular character Mizu. Having worked in a male-dominated industry, Noizumi found it difficult to receive opportunities because of her gender. At one point, she “disguised” herself on her portfolio by putting in her initials instead of her full, hiding her true gender and allowing herself to be evaluated strictly based on her work. Ultimately, this became one of the main basis of Blue Eye Samurai. Although the show has the theme of revenge as its main foundation, it’s actually a tale of self-acceptance.