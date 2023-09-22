Netflix has just released the poster and announced the release date for the animated series Blue Eye Samurai, backed up by a strong creative team driven by Blade 2049, Green Lantern, and Logan writer Michael Green. The series, set in the Edo period of Japan, features a swordmaster in disguise who wants revenge, and is all set to be released on Netflix on November 3. The stunningly realized animated series was announced back in October 2020 with Amber Noizumi and Green as showrunners and writers.

The freshly released Blue Eye Samurai poster features the stoic female blade master Mizu, voiced by Maya Erskine, in her traditional yet disguised attire, wearing glasses and holding an unsheathed sword laced with blood. Unlike the previously released image that highlighted a relatively dark story, the new poster projects a far more lively depiction, in line with the showrunners’ original overview.

“Our story is a larger-than-life action-adventure that takes place 400 years ago, yet Blue Eye Samurai’s themes are of the moment and the inspiration is deeply personal. We are grateful for Netflix’s passion for this story and for their bold vision for sophisticated animated drama,” Noizumi and Green shared when the project was initially announced.

Image via Netflix/Michael Green

The Characters of ‘Blue Eye Samurai’

Mizu is a spirited warrior on a relentless quest for revenge, guided by the wisdom of The Swordmaker who is her blind protector. Then there’s Taigen, a master swordsman with an ego to match his reputation — he finds his supremacy threatened. Amidst the city's politics is Akemi, a young noblewoman torn between societal expectations and her true self and her only solace is Seki, the trusted attendant in her father, Daichi's household. But who is Daichi? He’s a formidable lord who bears the weight of his hard-fought journey to power. Meanwhile, there’s Ringo, a helper with no hands. There are also Shinjin Ono, a sly black market intermediary, and the pragmatic Madame Kajia, who defies societal norms. Blue Eye Samurai also features the voices of George Takei, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Masi Oka, Randall Park, Darren Barnet, and Brenda Song. As of now, the specific roles each actor will portray have not been disclosed.

Blue Rai Samurai is directed by Jane Wu, who also worked on Disney’s live-action Mulan remake. The series premieres on Netflix on November 3. Check out the official poster below.