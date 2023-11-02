The Big Picture The new red band trailer for Blue Eye Samurai sets the tone for an explosive and visually stunning journey through violence and sex.

The animated series, aimed at adults like Rick and Morty and BoJack Horseman, follows Mizu on her quest for revenge in a dangerous 17th century Japan.

The series explores themes of betrayal and the corrupting nature of revenge, with explosive sword fights and unexpected twists keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Violence and sex are at the center of the new red band trailer for Blue Eye Samurai, the upcoming animated series by Netflix set to take audiences through an explosive journey. The new trailer does a great job of setting the tone for the story to come, demonstrating how it was specifically designed as an animated project aimed at adults, such as Rick and Morty and BoJack Horseman. Mizu (Maya Erksine) is on a quest for vengeance, as she faces the dangers of a 17th century Japan. Through many twists and turns, she's about to discover that the world around her is more dangerous than she initially thought.

The voice cast of the series will also include Masi Oka as Ringo, Darren Barnet as Taigen and Brenda Song as Princess Akemi. In a dangerous environment such as the one Mizu has to explore in her journey, it's hard to know who can be trusted or not. Since this is a samurai story after all, explosive sword fights and betrayal could take place when they're least expected, as Mizu tries to find the one responsible for her current situation. Hopefully, she can accomplish her goal before an unfortunate accident or an angry antagonist get her killed.

Blue Eye Samurai was created by Michael Green and Amber Noizumi. Green is known for working on the screenplay for Logan, which earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. He was recently hired to work on a new version of Blade for Marvel Studios, after the project hit various speed bumps through its development. On the other hand, Noizumi will be earning her first major credit in the industry when Blue Eye Samurai arrives to television screens around the world.

Is Blue Eye Samurai R-Rated?

The fact that Blue Eye Samurai's rating indicates that it should only be viewed by adult audiences gives the team behind the upcoming story creative freedom to go to places other animated projects can't even think of. The violence, sex and themes explored in the story to come compliment Mizu's journey, as the young woman learns a thing or two about how revenge can corrupt someone's mind. The new trailer shows how the series isn't afraid to portray exactly what needs to be seen in order to understand why Mizu is doing what she must, in a new show meant to make Netflix's animated catalog expand.

You can check out the new red band trailer for Blue Eye Samurai below, before the show premieres on Netflix on November 3: