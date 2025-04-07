This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Last year, Ultraman fans were gifted with a new and exciting 3D-animated installment of the franchise. Ultraman: Rising was a fun ride that made fans hungry for more, but sadly it looks like sequels are not on Netflix plans. However, the streamer hasn't overlooked the talent of one of the movie's directors. John Aoshima has landed another massive gig inside the streamer's projects: he will helm one episode of the upcoming — and highly anticipated — Season 2 of the hit animated series Blue Eye Samurai.

The announcement hails from Deadline, which also revealed that the director will keep himself busy. In addition to the directing gig at Netflix, the filmmaker signed an exclusive multi-year overall development deal with Warner Bros. Animation. This means that Aoshima will be in charge of developing several feature animated projects from the studio, and he will also have the chance of directing projects that he feels inclined to. The studio hasn't disclosed how many years Aoshima will be in the position, but it's safe to say that he'll be at the helm of several projects in the next couple of years.

Aoshima has directed animation for two decades, and he started out by helming episodes of American Dad! — which has just earned a surprise four-season renewal at FOX. Aoshima also directed episodes from other hit animated series such as Gravity Falls and DuckTales. Aside from that, he worked in the animation department of titles like The Simpsons, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Futurama and Kubo and the Two Strings.

When Does 'Blue Eye Samurai' Season 2 Release?

We don't know at what stage Blue Eye Samurai is at the moment. Since we don't know which episode Aoshima will direct, we can't speculate how far along production is. The bad news is that series creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green revealed that we shouldn't expect new episodes until at least 2026. The good news is that the team is committed to delivering the same animation quality that we witnessed in Season 1, and good things take time. Should Season 2 episodes be hour-long endeavors like in Season 1, Aoshima will have a movie-like project on his hands to deliver.

Warner Bros. Animation is not having its best moments, with titles not getting the attention they deserve despite massive audience appeal. Recently, the studio sold off the rights to Coyote vs. Acme, an animation and live-action adventure that almost never saw the light of day and remained shelved for years before Ketchup Entertainment bought it. Hopefully, the addition of Aoshima points to a better output of animated movies in the future.

You can stream Blue Eye Samurai and Ultraman: Rising on Netflix.