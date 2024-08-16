The Big Picture The high-quality animation in Blue Eye Samurai is costly and takes time, which is why the series is only slated for a 2026 return.

They say that good things come to those who wait, and fans of Netflix hit animated series Blue Eye Samurai will have to believe that saying. During a special FYC screening with Collider at Netflix HQ, series creators Michael Green, Amber Noizumi, Jane Wu and Myron Nettinga opened up about the process of creating such an ambitious animated show and when can we expect to press play on Season 2. The team also talked about how many episodes we can look forward to and explained why it will take so long to get them to us.

During the interview, the group stressed to our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that high-quality animation like the one in Blue Eye Samurai comes at a cost — and that means both financial and time spent. Because of that, the team's "fondest hope" is that the award-winning series returns in 2026, even though they'd "love to have it out as soon as possible." Additionally, Wu revealed at what stage production of Season 2 is right now:

"We’re in panic mode right now because we still have a schedule and we still have a budget, and we’re trying to get all that to talk to each other. We’re in the beginnings of production and getting it started, and everything else is in the planning stages."

How Many Episodes Will There Be In Blue Eye Samurai Season 2?

Green, Noizumi, Wu and Nettinga also revealed that we're looking at a shorter episode count for Season 2 of Blue Eye Samurai. The series kicked off with eight episodes, but its sophomore season will have two less: 6. However, Green revealed that we'll still get an average of 44 minutes per episode, so at least fans can still count on hefty storylines just like in Season 1.

Even though 2026 might seem pretty distant, the team broke down why the production takes so long. Just for comparison, Green revealed that Season 1 "took three and a half years from starting it to it being on Netflix," and Wu complemented, stating that your average half-hour animation episode takes about nine months to pre-produce. Considering that Blue Eye Samurai episodes are lengthier — just the debut episode was a full hour — it takes considerably longer to put a single episode together.

Even though the team announced that Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 is expected to come out in 2026, Netflix hasn't officially set a return date for the animated series.

You can stream all episodes from Season 1 of Blue Eye Samurai on Netflix now. You can also watch our full FYC Q&A with Michael Green, Amber Noizumi, Jane Wu and Myron Nettinga below.

