The Big Picture A new clip from Blue Eye Samurai showcases Mizu's determination for revenge and her disregard for societal expectations of women in the samurai world.

The series writers have planned for a minimum of four seasons, drawing inspiration from cinema classics like Yentl and The Life of Oharu to shape the story's themes.

Maya Erskine's voice acting is highly praised for her ability to convey the pain and anger of her character, particularly in her portrayal of a biracial individual seeking revenge.

The premiere of original anime series Blue Eye Samurai is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean that Netflix can’t tease us for a couple more weeks. Collider is excited to premiere an exclusive clip from the show that once again showcases the series' impressive artwork ahead of the series premiere on November 3.

The clip perfectly illustrates that Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine) is adamant when it comes to exacting her revenge, and she doesn’t care that the samurai world is not “fit” for women. Kill Bill fans will be quick to notice that Mizu’s training montage is played to the sound of Tomoyasu Hotei’s “Battle Without Honor or Humanity,” a song that’s hugely associated with samurai sword fighting in the Quentin Tarantino modern classic.

In an interview with Collider's Nate Richard, series writers Michael Green and Amber Noizumi revealed that they laid out a plan for four seasons of Blue Eye Samurai “minimum.” They also cited the titles that influenced their writing and themes, and a Barbra Streisand classic was a must, as Green commented:

“I mean, you have to start with 'Yentl' because not just the woman with a passion for an art form needing to hide that she is a woman in order to go into it. But also the love triangle, you know, the Hadass/Avigdor/Yentl love triangle is just absolutely where we wanted to be story-wise.”

'Blue Eye Samurai' Is Influenced By Cinema Classics

Noizumi also revealed that, since the first season was mostly written during the pandemic, the team of screenwriters “watched a lot of movies and all in the service of our story.” Of course Criterion Collection titles and Japanese movies had to be a must, and the writer singled out 1952’s The Life of Oharu that exposed “the limited options for women,” which was perfectly in synch with the themes of Blue Eye Samurai.

Las but not least, the duo had high praise for Maya Erskine's voice acting. Noizume stated that not only the team loved her in PEN15, but also that they loved “the way she was able to portray the pain of being biracial as a young person” with “humor and ease.” They thought this made all the difference because they knew “she could take that same sort of pain and channel it into anger and revenge.”

Netflix premieres Season 1 of Blue Eye Samurai on November 3. You can watch the exclusive clip below: