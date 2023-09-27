The Big Picture Blue Eye Samurai is a must-watch for fans of manga, animation, and stunning visuals, with its classic Japanese revenge story and striking visuals.

The protagonist, Mizu, faces challenges of prejudice and patriarchy in a highly misogynistic society, but she will definitely put up a fight against skilled enemies.

The series features an exceptional team, including acclaimed screenwriter Michael Green and a talented voice cast, making Blue Eye Samurai a captivating and visually immersive cinematic experience.

We already knew that Netflix's original anime series Blue Eye Samurai was an ambitious undertaking for the streamer, but today at Drop01 a trailer was unveiled, and it showed that the series is a must-watch for fans of manga, animation, stunning visuals, or just the cinematic style in general. The story centers around a mixed-race sword master who sets out to avenge the death of her mother in ancient Japan.

The trailer for Blue Eye Samurai reveals a classic Japanese revenge story in which the protagonist spends years training to become the best at their craft. In Mizu’s (voiced by Maya Erskine) case, trouble is even greater since she is up against a highly misogynistic society of samurais in the Edo period. So she’ll have to fight prejudice, patriarchy, and a whole slate of skilled enemies – she manages to cut one of them clean in half though, so it's safe to say that the protagonist will definitely put up a fight.

Additionally, the visuals of Blue Eye Samurai are clearly an attraction of their own. The anime series looks stunning in every frame, with colossal buildings chock-full of details, a sleek animation frame rate, an excellent blend of 2D and 3D styles, picture-perfect cinematography, and landscapes you’ll certainly want to pause to take a closer look at.

'Blue Eye Samurai' Team Is Also a Wonder

Image via Netflix

Blue Eye Samurai is written by a screenwriter who has successfully switched between genres and earned acclaim in all of them: Michael Green wrote Blade Runner 2049 and fan-favorite X-Men entry Logan. He’s also the one who developed American Gods for television and penned the new Agatha Christie adaptations to cinema, the most recent one being A Haunting in Venice.

The voice cast of Blue Eye Samurai is also a wonder to witness. Aside from Erskine, it also features Masi Oka (Hawaii Five-0), George Takei (Star Trek), Brenda Song (Station 19), Randall Park (WandaVision), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Ming-na Wen (The Mandalorian), Harry Shum Jr. (Glee), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Mortal Kombat), Mark Dacascos (Knights of the Zodiac) and Kenneth Branagh (Oppenheimer).

Netflix premieres Blue Eye Samurai on November 3. You can watch the trailer and check out the new poster below:

Image via Netflix

Read the official synopsis for Blue Eye Samurai here: