The Big Picture Blue Eye Samurai is an upcoming animated series with visually stunning animation that rivals popular films like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The series creators and writers aimed to make the show exceptionally good and pushed themselves to go beyond the norm in terms of animation quality and artistry.

Blue Spirit, a French-Canadian animation company known for its work on the Oscar-nominated film My Life as a Zucchini, played a key role in achieving the breathtaking visuals of Blue Eye Samurai.

You don’t even need to wait for Blue Eye Samurai to premiere this November 3 to get a sense of how amazing the animated series looks — you just have to check out the trailer. After watching just a glimpse of this series, you might wonder how series creators and writers Michael Green and Amber Noizumi managed to reach that level of artistry. The duo revealed to Collider that French-Canadian animation company Blue Spirit (the same one that did the Oscar-nominated My Life as a Zucchini) was key to answering one fundamental question the team had during production: “What if we made it good?”

That’s ultimately what Noizumi, Green, and their team asked themselves whenever a decision was starting to get made. And, in order to take it even further to the next level, they’d sometimes confront each other with the follow-up question “What if we made it really good?” This meant that, when it came to the look and feel of Blue Eye Samurai, they had to think about which animation studios could answer those questions, as Green explained to Collider's Nate Richard:

“We knew we were going to be going to some familiar ones that would bring back a certain familiar level of work, but we said to Netflix, 'Hey, who's our reach? Who's gonna be the one that we go, ‘Shit, we can't afford it, but look how beautiful it is?' And to their credit, they said, 'Okay, let's try working with Blue Spirit, as well,' a French Canadian-based company. Their work, of course, came back gorgeous at a level that no one else had achieved, and of course, at a price point that was not exactly what everyone wanted and also was gonna take more time. We just said, 'But remember our premise: what if we made it good?' And we all held hands and jumped off that cliff and worked with Blue Spirit, and the work speaks for itself.”

'Blue Eye Samurai' Writers On How You Should Approach Any Project

Image via Netflix

The duo also added that a question like their “What if we made this good” mantra is “one of the most important things” you can do “whenever you’re laying the foundation for every show.” Indeed, when it comes to animation, if you want a series to stand out visually you have to go that extra mile because this art form has been done a million times since cinema and TV became synonyms for entertainment.

However, it looks like Blue Eye Samurai will be able to make the list of recent animated series that manages to push the envelope of the genre, with visuals that rival Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Puss in Boots, and Star Wars: Visions. Now we’ll just have to wait and see if the story lives up to its visuals, but Richard already wrote in his review that the series fully lives up to its expectations.

Netflix premieres Blue Eye Samurai on November 3. You can add it to your watch list below.

Watch on Netflix

Check out the trailer below: