Blue Eye Samurai is Netflix's latest phenomenon. The revenge-based series has already made an impactful name for itself with its never-before-seen animation style. Show creators Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, sought out French studio house Blue Spirit, blending 2D and 3D techniques to bring a violently, colorful yet personal epic to life. Audiences were immediately spellbound by the electrifying first trailer, and conversations swirled around how the anticipated storyline could have taken influence from films like Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill and Disney's Mulan. In an interview to promote the series, however, Noizumi revealed that one of the greatest inspirations for the samurai tale was actually Barbra Streisand's musical film Yentl.

Set in 17th-century Edo-period Japan, Blue Eye Samurai tells the story of mixed-race swordmaster Mizu (Maya Erskine), who vows an oath, after the death of her mother, to seek revenge on the four white men who made her an outcast in Japan. On a path to kill, Mizu is forced to live her life in disguise while hiding her striking blue eyes behind orange-tinted glasses and dressing like a man. Yentl shares a similar timeline to the Netflix series when women used to be considered inferior to men and were not allowed to be formally educated. At first glance, Blue Eye Samurai may just seem like a blood-shedding adult animated series, but the show digs further by illuminating the oppression of women and the desire to be accepted in a judgmental world that both Mizu and Yentl must overcome to achieve their dreams.

Which Parts of 'Yentl's Story Are Reflected in 'Blue Eye Samurai'?

First released in 1983, Yentl tells the story of a young, Ashkenazi Jewish woman living in Poland during 1904. In a society where women are not allowed to read anything beyond picture books, Yentl, played by Barbra Streisand, has no intention of following the traditional Jewish custom of becoming a doting wife to any man. She has a passion for studying the Talmud — a right reserved only for men — and her understanding father, Reb Mendel (Nehemiah Persoff) teaches her under his tutelage in the seclusion of their home. After the sudden death of her papa, Yentl cannot resist her burning desire to learn more, setting out on a journey of self-discovery in which she cuts her hair, disguises herself as a boy, and departs her hometown for Yeshiva, a Jewish religious school in Bychawa.

At school, Yentl takes the name of her late brother Anshel and instantly impresses the headmaster Red Alter Vishkower (Steven Hill) with her brilliance and becomes an official student of the Talmud. Soon, Yentl befriends a classmate, Avigdor (Mandy Patinkin), and he agrees to become her mentor. Yentl and Avidor share the same vigorous thirst for knowledge, often debating over Talmud theories, and their scholarly spirit deepens their blossoming bond until Yentl develops romantic feelings for Avidor. This leads to even more complications when Avidor invites her to have dinner at his fiancée's house. When Yentl meets Hadass Vishkower (Amy Irving), she realizes the beauty and kindness reflected in Hadass as a soon-to-be bride. This allure stirs conflict in Yentl's heart: her longing to be accepted as a woman to Avidor and her driven goal to become a great scholar.

Yentl becomes distracted from her studies as her love deepens for Avidor, but a tragedy arises when Hadass's family finds out that Avidor lied about his brother's suicide and cancels the wedding for fear of Avidor's tainted bloodline. Avidor then pleads with Yentl to marry Hadass in the hope that he will still have a connection to her through their marriage. Reluctantly, Yentl goes ahead with the wedding, and Hadass becomes her wife. The girls form a respectful friendship, leading Yentl to start teaching Hadass about the Talmud, though Yentl still feels suffocated by her hidden identity.

During a trip, Yentl eventually reveals her womanhood to Avidor. At first, he reciprocates her feelings and plans to elope with her, but Yentl realizes their marriage would mean she'd have to fit into the stereotypical role of being a wife. Yentl confesses she wants more to life, she wants to learn more, and she wants to be herself without restrictions. Avidor comes to a compassionate understanding, and the two part ways, always believing they will love each other.

The inspirational film, written and directed by Streisand, is a groundbreaking musical with an unbeatable soundtrack that mirrors the right to freedom, knowledge, and self-justification. Barbra Streisand became the first woman in Hollywood to write, direct, produce, and star in a film that won her the award for Best Director, making her the first woman in its category at the Golden Globes.

How Does Mizu's Story in 'Blue Eye Samurai' Compare to Yentl's?

As stated in the first episode of Blue Eye Samurai, "Hammerscale," in 1633 Japan completely closed its border to the outside world. Citizens would never see a white face, nor any face that was not Japanese. A child born as mixed-race would be considered less than human — pitiable, impure, and possibly even monstrous. Both Mizu and Yentl are concealed women living in a world where men dominate everyday life. Mizu isn’t accepted anywhere she goes due to her "impure" blood which deems her a demon to society. She is a victim of the community’s ignorance of mixed races from the lack of knowledge during Edo's period of isolationism. Similarly, Yentl also faces sexism in her country which leads to her being frowned upon for her desire to acquire more knowledge. When becoming a man, Yentl and Mizu are able to have more choices in life and, most importantly, freedom. Yet another character in Blue Eye Samurai, Princess Akemi (Brenda Song), battles to make a name for herself without being categorized as a “baby maker” for the next generation of upperclassmen. Even her father pressures her to disregard who she is to please the traditions of the family she will marry into.

Co-creator Amber Noizumi has stressed how representation was the team's top priority when producing the series. Noizumi, who is half-Japanese, pulled from her background as a mixed-race person and deliberately chose to avoid a setting for the show that wasn't European or American. Multi-cultural people often struggle with "belonging" to a certain group, never quite being considered "complete" in their own community. Mizu can pass as a Japanese man, while to others she might be a white man, and still to some, she could be a woman. It's a constant, internal battle for inclusion, and Mizu's hardships are the fire lit under her hatred for the white men she believes should face the consequences for making her this way.

Although Mizu's quest for revenge displays the darker side of being labeled as an outcast, Yentl's inspiring thirst for knowledge parallels Mizu's secret longing for someone to tell her she does belong somewhere. Their stories remind us of the importance of connectivity. No matter what gender you are or race you come from, Blue Eye Samurai is a tale told like never before, inviting audiences into an intoxicating, cinematic epic of reflection.

Blue Eye Samurai is now streaming on Netflix, while Yentl is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

