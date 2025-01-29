Eddie Murphy is widely recognized as one of the greatest comedic actors of all time, and now he is getting ready to return to form — in a unique new role. Murphy will star in the upcoming action comedy film Blue Falcon for Sony Pictures, according to Deadline. Plot details on the film remain thin, but Murphy will reportedly play a superspy. The actor is no stranger to these types of high-octane films that blend action with comedy, so it seems that Blue Falcon will be a return to Murphy's roots.

While the plot remains a James Bond-level secret, Murphy will portray a retired superspy who heads for the destination wedding of his estranged son, and finds himself in proximity with his arch-rival, according to a logline of the film from Sony. No other casting has been announced, and no director has been attached. However, more info is likely to come out about the film as it gets closer to production.

Blue Falcon has a screenplay from a bonafide action writer — Chad St. John, who co-wrote the script for the 2016 political action thriller London Has Fallen, about an American president kidnapped by terrorists in the U.K. He also wrote the screenplay for the Alan Ritchson and Shailene Woodley-starring film Motor City. Blue Falcon will be produced by John Davis for his Davis Films banner and Cliff Roberts for Syndicate Entertainment, alongside Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster for their Eddie Murphy Productions banner.

Murphy Is a Classic Comedy Star

Blue Falcon won't be new territory for Murphy, who has become one of the most recognizable comedic actors ever. From his roots on Saturday Night Live, Murphy launched a film career that has made him one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood history and cemented his role in classic comedies. This includes projects like the Shrek franchise and the Beverly Hills Cop films. He is also known for his classic 1980s comedies like Coming to America and Trading Places.

Blue Falcon won't technically be Murphy's first spy film, either, as he starred alongside Owen Wilson in the 2002 feature I Spy, a spy comedy film based on the classic television series from the 1960s. In the film, Murphy played a boxer who must go undercover to prevent the sale of a dangerous stealth airplane. It will be interesting to see if Blue Falcon mirrors Murphy's role in I Spy. Murphy most recently starred in the newest installment of Beverly Hills Cop, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and is also working on Shrek 5, which is set to be released in 2026.

No release window for Blue Falcon has been announced. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is streaming now on Netflix.