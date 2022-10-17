Don't have a Blue Christmas, go to Blue Hawaii! This November, Elvis Presley's classic 1961 surf film is coming to 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever as a part of the Paramount Presents line, just in time for the upcoming holiday season. Blue Hawaii tells the story of a recently discharged Army soldier named Chadwick "Chad" Gates, played by Presley, who returns to his home in Hawaii with his surfboard, his girlfriend, and his mother, played by the late, great Angela Lansbury. The film tells the story of Chad's struggle to return to normalcy, the trials of an unrequited schoolgirl crush, and his eventual marriage to his girlfriend Maile, played by Joan Blackman.

The release of the new 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray editions of the film is the perfect excuse to check out one of Presley's most iconic roles after Baz Luhrmann's dazzling blockbuster biopic was released earlier this year. The new release will also give audiences a fresh new glance at the sheer breadth of Lansbury's multi-decade career as an actress, after she passed away last week at the age of 96. She was perhaps best known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in the series Murder, She Wrote.

The new release will show the technicolor musical in ultra-crisp 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10. For the new edition, the film has been fully restored from the original 35mm camera negative. The new edition will give viewers an ultra-vivid and spectacularly colorful new look at the tropical Hawaiian musical. Blue Hawaii also serves as the first of three films that Presley shot in Hawaii, a place that has become heavily associated with the hip-shaking crooner. The film also features the iconic song “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” which was certified platinum, and is now a classic of first dances at wedding receptions.

The Blue Hawaii release will include the film on both 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc. The film will also be released on Blu-ray with access to a digital copy of the film. The Blu-ray will also include the original theatrical trailer as well as additional bonus content including commentary from historian James L. Neibaur and a Blue Hawaii scrapbook containing high-resolution images from the Paramount archives.

The newly restored editions of Blue Hawaii will be released on November 15.