If you're in need of your British thriller television fix, you'll be glad to know that BritBox reached out to Collider to share some exciting news about Blue Lights Season 2. The streaming platform has shared the very first trailer for the new episodes of the crime series. Along with the trailer, BritBox also allowed Collider to reveal when you can expect Season 2 to arrive: June 13, 2024.

The trailer of Blue Lights makes it clear that life isn't about to get any easier for the rookie members of the Belfast police. Aside from surviving with their day-to-day routines of dealing with street crime, robberies, drug busts and overdoses, the team will have an additional crisis to worry about. With the McIntire crime gang disbanded, rival gangs start rising up to fill the void left by the crime lords. This, of course, makes the city more violent and the police is forced to confront life-or-death situations with even more recurrence.

And there's more: A bag of money in the trailer suggests that some members of the Belfast police will have to handle a problem within their own organization. With corruption lingering in the corners, the the rival gangs conflicts adding up and their own mental health to attend to, it's safe to say that tensions will hit an all-time-high in Blue Lights Season 2.

'Blue Lights' Is Coming Back For Seasons 3 and 4

The good thing about being a Blue Lights fan is that, whatever happens in the next episodes, you know that the writing team is already thinking about its repercussions in several other episodes. The series was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 after it became a standout during the awards season. This also means that, since the whole premise of the show is following how rookie police officers deal with stressful situations, we'll get to see them grow (and maybe budge under the pressure) within the Belfast police.

Blue Lights is created by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson. The duo previously worked together in The Undeclared War and The Salisbury Poisonings. Episodes are directed by Gilles Bannier (Marcella), and the cast features Nathan Braniff (in his breakout role), Sian Brooke (Good Omens), Martin McCann (The Survivalist), Katherine Devlin (The Dig), Frankie McCafferty (Vikings), Andi Osho (The Sandman) and Hannah McClean (Sick Note).

BritBox will roll out two episodes from Season 2 of Blue Lights on the platform every week, starting on June 13. You can watch our exclusive trailer above.

