Hold on to your seats as the masterminds behind the Blue Lock series bring their magic to the big screen. Joining the ranks of other sports animes, the Blue Lock movie spin-off promises to unravel the untold backstory of Seishiro Nagi (Nobunaga Shimazaki) and Reo Mikage (Yuma Uchida), taking us on a wild ride through the early days of their partnership. Forget everything you thought you knew about these characters as we dive into the heart of the renowned Blue Lock facility, where the action is as intense as it gets.

Get ready to score on the soccer field. Without further ado, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Blue Lock movie.

When Is ‘Blue Lock: Episode Nagi’ Coming Out?

The Blue Lock movie is slated for release in Japan on April 19, 2024, with international release plans yet to be officially confirmed. The film is part of the expanding Blue Lock franchise, initially revealed alongside the announcement of a second season for the Blue Lock anime series. As anticipation builds for this movie installment, fans await to witness the next chapter in the Blue Lock universe.

Is There A Trailer for ‘Blue Lock: Episode Nagi’?

We got our first glimpse at Blue Lock: Episode Nagi on August 16, 2023. The 30-second teaser doesn't reveal too much, but it does serve as a nice reminder that the film is coming very soon.

The second teaser for Blue Lock: Episode Nagi revealed the film's Japan release date.

Who Stars in the ‘Blue Lock: Episode Nagi’?

The Blue Lock movie features the return of Nobunaga Shimazaki as Seishiro Nagi and Yuma Uchida as Reo Mikage, reprising their roles from the original series. In addition to these returning talents, the film introduces Subaru Kimura as Ryo Nameoka, a new character and rival to Nagi and Reo within the storyline. The ensemble cast also includes Kazuyuki Okitsu as Zantetsu Tsurugi, Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi, Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira, Yuuki Ono as Rensuke Kunigami, and Souma Saitou as Hyoma Chigiri. With this stellar cast, the spin-off movie is set to bring back the familiar voices that fans associate with the characters while introducing fresh dynamics with the addition of Subaru Kimura.

What Is ‘Blue Lock: Episode Nagi’ About?

The Blue Lock movie is expected to follow the dynamic relationship between Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage, a friendship hinted at in the debut season of the anime. The movie promises to rewind the clock, delving into the backstory of their meeting and initial partnership before diving into the renowned Blue Lock facility.

Adapted from the Blue Lock Episode Nagi spinoff manga, serialized in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine, the movie promises to further delve into the Blue Lock narrative by showcasing the formative moments that shaped Nagi’s journey before jumping into his soccer journey.

Blue Lock unfolds with Japan’s exclusion from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, leading the Japanese Football Union to initiate a program to assess high school players for the 2022 Cup. Isagi Youichi, a forward player, becomes part of this program after his team is denied entry to Nationals due to his decision to pass to a less-skilled teammate, who ultimately missed the crucial goal, instead of attempting to score himself.

In response to the state of Japanese soccer, the Japanese Football Association took a decisive step, appointing the mysterious and unconventional coach Ego Jinpachi to realize their ambition of winning the World Cup. With Ego Jinpachi at the helm, the plan is to revolutionize Japanese football by introducing an innovative training regimen. This entails isolating 300 young forwards in a prison-like facility named “Blue Lock” and subjecting them to rigorous training to shape “the world’s greatest egoist striker.”

The Blue Lock manga, which commenced in 2018, has reached 25 volumes as of July 2023. Serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine and published under the Kodansha Comics label, the manga is written by Kaneshiro, with Yuusuke Nomura and Kouta Snnomiya serving as the artists for the main series and also the Blue Lock movie.

Who Is Making ‘Blue Lock: Episode Nagi’?

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the manga in August 2018 on the pages of Weekly Shōnen Magazine. Kodansha, in December 2021, released the manga’s 17th compiled volume, boasting over 4.5 million copies in print. Notably, the manga secured the Best Shōnen Manga award at the 45th annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2021.

The creative team behind Blue Lock includes director Shunsuke Ishikawa, who served as co-director for Blue Lock, while Taku Kishimoto, the series composer for Blue Lock, takes on the role of handling story composition and scripting. Munemuki Kaneshiro, the series writer and acts composer, and Eight Bit is responsible for the animation production.

