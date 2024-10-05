What does it take to become the world’s best striker? That’s the question that drives every single player in Blue Lock. If you’re unfamiliar, Blue Lock is a captivating anime series based on the manga by writer Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrator Yusuke Nomura. At the heart of Blue Lock lies a gripping narrative that follows the journey of Yoichi Isagi, a passionate high school soccer player who wishes to become the greatest at his position. Isagi’s life takes an unexpected turn when he receives an invitation to join a mysterious training facility called Blue Lock. This facility is no ordinary soccer training ground; it's a cutthroat arena where 300 of Japan's most promising strikers compete to become the country's ultimate striker. Season 1 of the hit anime took the world by storm thanks to its gripping narrative and stellar voice cast. After last season’s shocking finale, we return to Blue Lock as Isagi’s journey only gets more complicated from here on out.

‘Blue Lock’ Season 2 Is Entering Its Tournament Arc

This season, the Blue Lock players are forced into doing the impossible. They must defeat Japan’s U-20 team; otherwise, the program will be shut down permanently. Episode 1 lays out the foundation of what we can expect from the series going forward as we learn how the Blue Lock players will narrow down their final roster. Several games must be played before the big showdown against Japan’s best. Like all shonen anime before it, Blue Lock’s newest season is entering its tournament arc. It is a staple in the battle shonen genre, but the formula shines in sports anime as each match sets the fate of these players. Blue Lock is a cruel place, and some of the best players, such as Rensuke Kunigami, are axed off indiscriminately at the end of Season 1.

The premise of Blue Lock is not just unique; it's a breath of fresh air in the world of sports anime. It delves into the intense world of competitive soccer, showcasing the fierce determination and unwavering ambition of young players striving to reach the pinnacle of their sport. The series explores the sacrifices, challenges, and triumphs that come with pursuing greatness in a highly competitive environment. Unfortunately, some of that is lost in the show’s first episode, as it mostly serves as an exposition dump and sets up what the rest of the season will be about. We see the remaining 35 players broken down into teams and gain an understanding of how this mini-battle will work, but outside of that, this episode doesn’t offer much else.

Related 'Blue Lock's Biggest Issue Is Its Main Character How can you make your main character not as cool as his teammates?

'Blue Lock's Season 2 Premiere Feels More Like Setup

Image via 8-bit

Its cast of well-developed and compelling characters consistently sets Blue Lock apart from other sports anime. Each striker within the facility possesses distinct personalities, motivations, and playing styles, creating a dynamic and engaging ensemble. The series delves into their backgrounds, aspirations, and inner conflicts, allowing us to connect with them on a deeper level.

But Blue Lock isn't just about character development; it's also a thrilling ride of exhilarating and intense soccer matches. Kaneshiro's writing captures the essence of the sport, showcasing breathtaking plays, strategic formations, and heart-pounding moments that leave you on the edge of your seat. Isagi’s ability to learn from those around him as he searches to create a bond, a chemical reaction with his teammates, speaks to the beauty of sports. I know that the remaining episodes of Blue Lock will get back to the heart-pounding soccer series that we all came to love, but sadly, this first episode struggles to recapture that fast-paced tone and opts to set up the future. I just hope that the future is just as bright as the show’s first season.

Blue Lock Season 2 premieres October 5 on Crunchyroll.

6 10 Blue Lock Blue Lock Season 2's premiere is primed to bring us back into this fast-paced world... but maybe after next week. Pros This episode reintroduces us into the chaotic world of Blue Lock.

The series manages to set the stage for what appears to be an entertaining season. Cons The premiere spends too much time on exposition.

This episode feels less like a season premiere and more of an intermission before the game truly starts.

High school soccer players from across Japan gather for a controversial project designed to create the best and most egoistic striker in the world. Release Date October 8, 2022 Creator Cast Ricco Fajardo , Drew Breedlove , Alex Horn , Mark Allen Jr. Seasons 2 Writers Taku Kishimoto Streaming Service(s) Crunchyroll Directors Tetsuaki Watanabe , Shunsuke Ishikawa Expand

Watch on Crunchyroll