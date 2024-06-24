The Big Picture Season 2 of the hit soccer anime Blue Lock premieres on October 5 with 14 new episodes full of thrilling soccer action.

No details of the story have been revealed, but Season 1 ended with the fate of the Blue Lock program in limbo leading up to a match against Japan's U-20 team.

New characters will join Season 2, with Satoshi Hino voicing Oliver Aiku and Akihisa Wakayama as Shuto Sendo.

Building off the momentum of an acclaimed first season on Crunchyroll and its upcoming movie later this month, the sports anime smash hit Blue Lock is preparing to take the field once again for Season 2. The show is officially slated to broadcast on October 5 with 14 new episodes that promise more pulse-pounding soccer action. Little is known currently about the story that lies ahead for Yoichi Isagi and his fellow players, but the Season 1 finale set up a fight for the titular program's survival that will leave Japan's young strikers under more pressure than ever to perform.

Based on the award-winning manga by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura, the anime has thus far focused on high school soccer players from across Japan taking part in the rigorous titular training program to transform them into the best strikers possible and ultimately help redeem the country's national team after their poor performance in the 2018 World Cup. Things looked dire for the program near the end, with the Japanese Football Union breathing down coach Jinpachi Ego's neck after the World Five squad thoroughly dominated Isagi and his teammates. To prove the high cost is worth it, Ego proposes a match between the Blue Lock finalists and Japan's Under-20 team. If they win, they can surpass the team in ranking. A loss, however, will mean the end of the program altogether.

While the finale saw Blue Lock eliminate a fair number of players, Season 2 will operate with a larger cast than its predecessor with new characters coming in from the manga. Satoshi Hino will join the anime as Oliver Aiku, while Akihisa Wakayama has been tapped to play Shuto Sendo. The series is helmed by Haikyu!! episode director Tetsuaki Watanabe with Sword Art Online Alicization's Shunsuke Ishikawa as the assistant director.

'Blue Lock: Episode Nagi' Hits Theaters in the U.S. Soon

The wait for more Blue Lock in the United States won't be nearly as long as the wait for Season 2, at least. After premiering to acclaim in Japan back in April, the movie Blue Lock: Episode Nagi hits theaters stateside this Friday, June 28. Ishikawa takes the reins for the feature, which explores the backstory and friendship of Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage before the Blue Lock facility was born. The movie adapts the wildly popular spinoff manga of the same name and aims to flesh out the world of the anime by giving even more life to Isagi's colorful teammates and showcasing more soccer action.

Season 2 of Blue Lock premieres on October 5. The first season is available to watch on Crunchyroll in its entirety. There's still plenty of time to grab tickets for Episode Nagi's North American theatrical debut as well.

