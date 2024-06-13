The Big Picture Blue Lock the Movie: Episode Nagi is a highly anticipated prequel to the popular soccer-themed anime Blue Lock, set for an international theatrical release.

The film focuses on the backstory of characters Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage, introducing a new character and rival, Ryo Nameoka.

Crunchyroll is hopeful for a successful reception of the movie, highlighting its connection to events like the Olympics and FIFA.

Anime streaming giant Crunchyroll is gearing up for the international theatrical release of Blue Lock the Movie: Episode Nagi, a highly anticipated spin-off of the popular soccer-themed anime Blue Lock which is set to drop this summer. The film is scheduled to launch on June 27 in select regions, while North America gets a June 28 release date and France on July 3. Meanwhile, Japan got to see the Blue Lock movie earlier, as it was slated for release two months ahead, on April 19.

In a chat with Deadline at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this week, Crunchyroll Senior Vice President of Global Commerce Mitchel Berger had a few things to say about the upcoming international release of Blue Lock the Movie: Episode Nagi, including expressing hopes for a successful reception, saying:

"It’s a movie coming out in July. It’s a prequel to a show that we did on the service called Blue Lock, about the origin of one of the characters in the show. I think that it’s uniquely situated from a time perspective around the Olympics and FIFA and things like that. It’s a great show. It’s a great movie. There’s some really good sports in it, so I’m hoping that it’s very successful for a multitude of reasons, including what’s going on in the broader world."

Seishiro Nagi And Reo Mikage Return In 'Blue Lock the Movie'

As part of the expanding Blue Lock franchise, Blue Lock the Movie will center on the untold backstory of Seishiro Nagi (Nobunaga Shimazaki) and Reo Mikage (Yuma Uchida), thereby laying more emphasis on the early days of their relationship. The spin-off was initially revealed alongside the announcement of a second season for the original Blue Lock anime, which is based on the manga series of the same name written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. Besides starring Shimazaki and Uchida, who are both reprising their roles from the anime, the film introduces Subaru Kimura's Ryo Nameoka, a new character and rival to Nagi and Reo.

Furthermore, the first trailer of Blue Lock the Movie: Episode Nagi dropped on August 16, 2023; feel free to check it out above.