Blue Moon, the upcoming music biopic, was previously announced to premiere at the 75th edition of the Berlin Film Festival on Tuesday, February 18, and today, Variety confirms that the film will compete at the event. In addition to its world premiere news, the outlet released a first look at stars Ethan Hawke and Margaret Qualley, who star alongside Bobby Cannavale and Andrew Scott. The Richard Linklater-directed project chronicles the final days of acclaimed songwriter Lorenz Hart, half of the songwriting team Rodgers & Hart, and has already been acquired by Sony Pictures Classics.

Competing alongside Blue Moon is Michel Franco’s Dreams, which reunites him with Jessica Chastain following 2023’s Memory. The film stars Isaac Hernández as Fernando, a young ballet dancer from Mexico, who dreams of being internationally recognized and living in the U.S. Chastain plays his lover, a socialite and philanthropist. Other notable titles on the competition roster include Rebecca Lenkiewicz’s feature debut, Hot Milk, starring Emma Mackey, Fiona Shaw and Vicky Krieps; and Mary Bronstein’s film, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, starring Rose Byrne, A$AP Rocky, and Conan O’Brien.

Besides the competitors, the ceremony, also called the Berlinale, has added nine more titles to its Special program, one of which included James Mangold’s Oscar contender A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet as a young Bob Dylan. The fest will also host a screening of Peter Wollen’s 1987 film Friendship’s Death, starring Tilda Swinton, as part of her Honorary Golden Bear tribute. This year’s jury will be presided over by May December filmmaker Todd Haynes.

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

During last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Cannavale, who stars in the upcoming Blue Moon, had a few things to share with Collider's Steve Weintraub while discussing another biopic, Unstoppable. The actor first noted that the Linklater film marks his second project with the esteemed director before detailing what it’s all about, saying:

"It's about the late Broadway songwriter Lorenz Hart, who was Richard Rogers’ partner. Richard Rogers and Lorenz Hart wrote a bunch of Broadway shows, Pal Joey and Boys from Syracuse, and a bunch of others before they broke up, and Richard Rogers went and partnered up with Oscar Hammerstein. The rest is history.”

Speaking further about the musical drama’s plot, Cannavale stated that Lorenz Hart, who was an alcoholic, died at a young age in the street in New York. He also mentioned when and where the movie takes place: “on the night that Oklahoma opens and at the bar at Sardi's in one night.” Scott portrays Oscar Hammerstein while Hawke plays Lorenz Hart in Blue Moon, which debuts at the Berlin Film Festival next month.

Stay tuned to Collider for more festival-related news. You can also watch Linklater's most recent movie, Hit Man, on Netflix now.

