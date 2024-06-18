This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Richard Linklater's new project Blue Moon boasts a star-studded cast, including Ethan Hawke and Margaret Qualley.

The movie also stars Andrew Scott and Bobby Cannavale.

The film has been acquired by Sony Pictures Classics and will start filming in Dublin, Ireland this summer.

Fresh off the success of Hit Man, Richard Linklater's next project is set to film soon - and has already secured a star-studded cast. Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, and Andrew Scott are all set to star in Blue Moon. The film has been acquired by Sony Pictures Classics, and will begin filming in Dublin, Ireland this summer.

Blue Moon is a longtime passion project for Linklater, and will center around the final days of famed songwriter Lorenz Hart, who with collaborator Richard Rodgers wrote a number of classic showtunes, including "The Lady Is a Tramp", "My Funny Valentine", and "Bewitched, Bothers and Bewildered". "Blue Moon", from which the film takes its title, was one of their most popular songs, and was famously covered b Elvis Presley. However, Hart's life was short and tragic; he struggled with alcoholism and his closeted homosexuality, and was devastated when his beloved mother died in 1943.

On November 17, 1943, Hart went on a drinking binge on the opening night of a revival of his and Rodgers' musical A Connecticut Yankee; he subsequently developed pneumonia from exposure and died four days later. The film will be primarily set a few months earlier, at Sardi's restaurant on the opening night of Oklahoma!, Rodgers' first collaboration with his new partner, Oscar Hammerstein II. Hart's short, unhappy life was previously depicted in a sanitized version in the 1948 film Words and Music, in which he was played by Mickey Rooney.

