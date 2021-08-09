Koei Tecmo’s upcoming JRPG Blue Reflection: Second Light has received a North American release date of November 9. It is set to be available for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 consoles.

Second Light follows three high school girls – Ao Hoshizaki, Kokoro Utsubo, and Yuki Kinjou – who find themselves stranded on a floating academy with no idea of how they got there or who they are besides memories of their own names. The trio must find a way back home while discovering their own identities in the process.

The sequel features a new environment for players to explore. A new space of land appears along the outskirts of the academy, the characters call it "Heartscape." This new addition allows players to find ingredients for cooking, building, and crafting materials, as well as materials for combat.

Iage via Koei Tecmo

RELATED: 'Monster Crown' Trailer Reveals Release Date for 'Pokémon'-Like Creature Collecting Game

Heartscape also has players collecting memory shards. The more memory shards are collected, the more the characters discover about themselves until their memories are recovered. Each heroine will have memory shards to recover, and unlocking memories also pushes the heroines closer to solving the mystery of the world. There will also be two new character additions besides our three heroines, Hiori Hirahara and Shiho Kasuga, who have their own mysteries to solve.

Koei Tecmo American will also offer a Limited Edition version of the game, which will include artwork, a cloth poster, acrylic charms, a photo album, and a DLC costume – nice items for all the collectors out there!

Along with the release date announcement, a new trailer and livestream video were provided to give fans an even bigger glimpse at what to expect from the sequel. Blue Reflection: Second Light will be released on November 9. Check out the trailer for Blue Reflection: Second Light below.

KEEP READING: New ‘Stray’ Gameplay Trailer Reveals Feline Curiosity Amongst the Ruins

Share Share Tweet Email

'Cube' Japanese Remake Trailer Reveals New Twisted Traps It’s payback time, Hollywood!

Read Next