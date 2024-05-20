The Big Picture Blue Ridge spin-off series premieres July 28 at 9 p.m. EST on INSP.

After a four-year hiatus, Blue Ridge fans finally have some good news to get fired up about. A new report from Variety revealed that Blue Ridge, the upcoming spin-off series based on the 2020 movie of the same name, has nailed down an official release date. The show will premiere on July 28 at 9 p.m. EST on INSP, a cable network that primarily focuses on classic Western TV shows and movies. The series is set in the mountains of North Carolina where a modern Western hero upholds the law and keeps the peace in a small town in the Appalachians. Johnathon Schaech will reprise his role as the main character, Sheriff Justin Wise.

Doug Butts, Executive Vice President of INSP shared his enthusiasm about the upcoming series:

"This new series builds on the film's original storylines. Johnathon's role has been expanded significantly, and his performance is exceptional. We believe the stories will resonate well with the INSP audience and even draw new viewers to the network who love watching crime procedurals. At its core, Blue Ridge is about the strength of community and the power of human connection, and it celebrates the human experience with all its complexity."

The 2020 movie follows Wise and his crew of deputies on a mission to solve a murder in his ex-wife's (played by Sarah Lancaster) hometown. Lancaster (Chuck) will also reprise her role in the series as Ellie Wise, and other cast members include A Martinez, Taegen Burns, Tom Proctor, Avianna Mynhier, and Greg Perrow. Bruce Boxleitner, Max Martini, Ethan Embry, Mike O'Hearn, Erin Cahill, Jesse Kove, Lev Cameron, and Jessica McKay will guest star, and Gary Wheeler will serve as showrunner.

For those who are anxiously anticipating the premiere of Blue Ridge but want some more procedural action to keep you busy in the meantime, we've got you covered. Mindhunter, starring Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv, and directed by David Fincher, is an excellent option that can be found on Netflix. Idris Elba stars in Luther as a gritty but brilliant homicide detective, and all five seasons are streaming on Peacock. Law and Order: SVU and Criminal Minds can provide more traditional procedurals, and each can be streamed on Hulu with the former also available on Peacock.

The Blue Ridge series premieres on July 28. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out the Blue Ridge movie which is streaming on Peacock.