When thinking about the “revenge” movie genre, it's easy to think of action-packed works of spectacle like the Kill Bill and John Wick franchises. Giving a hero the justification to act out on a bloody conquest of spectacle is a great way to initiate an action story, as it generally gives the audience an exemption from condoning their protagonist’s inherently violent behavior. The reality is that revenge often does not solve anything, as it only kicks off a cycle of violence that will only end with more heartbreak. Understandably, taking this sort of grounded approach is something that most Hollywood studios have shied away from, as it has been seen time and time again that audiences tend to appreciate more populist vigilante films like The Beekeeper and The Equalizer. However, the 2013 crime drama Blue Ruin is a heartbreaking examination of loss, vengeance, and family tragedy that elevates the genre as a whole.

The story of Blue Ruin’s production is almost as incredible as the film itself, as director Jeremy Saulnier worked for years to realize his passion project. After the success of their dark comedy Murder Party, Saulnier and his childhood friend Macon Blair worked to crowdfund their ambitious exploitation project, which served as their way of responding to many of the violent crimes that had been committed in the community that they had grown up in together. Despite having a budget of just under $500,000, Blue Ruin does not in any way feel like a cheap “B-movie” designed to run in midnight circuits or at genre film festivals exclusively. Rather, Blue Ruin is a powerful examination of the failures of violence to solve problems that reaches some profound truths by the time that it concludes.

Blue Ruin A mysterious outsider's quiet life is turned upside down when he returns to his childhood home to carry out an act of vengeance. Proving himself an amateur assassin, he winds up in a brutal fight to protect his estranged family. Run Time 90 minutes Director Jeremy Saulnier Release Date April 25, 2014 Actors Macon Blair, Devin Ratray, Amy Hargreaves, Kevin Kolack, Eve Plumb, David W. Thompson

What Is 'Blue Ruin' About?

Set in the outskirts of Delaware’s urban area, Blue Ruin centers on an aimless drifter who attempts to track down the man responsible for the death of his family. Dwight Evans (Blair) couldn’t look any more helpless if he tried; he lives out of his car, scavenges for food, and wears unkempt clothes that suggest that he’s been on the fringe of civilization for several years. Dwight has centered his mission of revenge on Wade Cleveland (Sandy Barnett), who claimed the life of his parents in Virginia over two decades prior. Blue Ruin immediately subverts expectations of the revenge genre when Dwight successfully assassinates Wade in the opening few moments; the rest of the film focuses on the aftermath, as the two families become locked in a feud filled with animosity and bloodlust.

The minimalist design and lack of overt exposition succeed in differentiating Blue Ruin from other psychological thrillers, as it does not adhere to standard narrative conventions. There’s never a moment in which Dwight turns to the camera and precisely explains why he feels that he has to take action into his own hands; rather, the time spent showing how unfortunate his everyday life is indicates that revenge is the only thing that he still has to cling on to. Saulnier does not sensationalize the violence in any way, as each kill is meant to evoke feelings of true horror. This is aided by the brilliance of Blair’s performance, as Dwight seems to be just as shocked at what he is capable of as the audience is intended to be.

'Blue Ruin' Turns the Revenge Genre on Its Head

Blue Ruin succeeds in generating empathy for everyone involved in the tragedy, which complicates the viewers’ emotional comprehension of how they should feel about the action. Although killing the man who turned his life into a nightmare should provide relief for Dwight, he immediately begins to feel a sense of guilt when he notices Wade’s son William (David W. Thompson), who suggests that his father may not have been the one responsible in the first place. The further exploration of the fraught family dynamics in the Cleveland household reveals that the family had its own crisis when it comes to abuse, infidelity, and lies. The greatest twist for Dwight is when he realizes that he is not the only victim; perhaps a greater sense of empathy on his part may have spared future generations from reigniting this feud. Particularly strong is Amy Hargreaves as Dwight’s sister Sam, who can only express shock and horror when she realizes the horrific action that he has taken in the name of justice.

Blue Ruin succeeds in subverting expectations when it comes to the way in which action scenes are constructed; Dwight is not a highly trained vigilante like Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) from the Taken franchise, and doesn’t know the first thing about handling weapons. The fight scenes are messy, chaotic, and even darkly amusing at points. Dwight makes so many mistakes as he attempts to cover his tracks that it's easy to both laugh and cringe at his behavior. Nonetheless, Blair succeeds in making Blue Ruin a great work of drama with the impassioned moments in which he reflects on his parent’s death. Although it's been two decades, it feels as if Dwight has remained in a state of arrested development because of his inability to cope with his grief.

Jeremy Saulnier Emerged as One of the Great Genre Filmmakers

Blue Ruin put a spotlight on Saulnier’s ability to create suspense and intrigue on a limited budget, and succeeded in making him a prominent voice in independent genre filmmaking. Saulnier’s subsequent film Green Room explored the realistic horror of modern-day white supremacy, and memorably turned the loveable Patrick Stewart into one of the scariest screen villains in recent memory. Saulnier’s latest Netflix film Hold the Dark similarly took a revisionist approach to the Western genre, as the stripped-down revenge epic examined family trauma and posttraumatic stress disorder in the wake of the Iraq War. While each of Saulnier’s films is compelling in their own right, it is hard to imagine that any future projects on his slate will land with the same impact as Blue Ruin.

