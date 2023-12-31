The Big Picture Blue Sky Studios released 13 movies between 2002 and 2019 before being dissolved by Disney in 2021.

Audiences who grew up as children during the 2000s likely know the name Blue Sky Studios. Founded in 1987 by a collection of animators who worked on Tron, the company began creating effects for commercials and movies before releasing its first feature film, Ice Age, in 2002. Blue Sky Studios released a total of thirteen movies between 2002 and 2019, only for their story to end with Disney dissolving them in 2021 following their acquisition of Blue Sky's parent company, 20th Century Fox.

With thirteen movies to their name, Blue Sky Studios has a pretty good selection of villains. None of them reach the heights of what was produced by Disney or DreamWorks, but each is entertaining in its own way. This mirrors Blue Sky Studios itself: it might not be the best company, but it was certainly an entertaining one.

10 El Primero

From 'Ferdinand'

One of Spain's most renowned matadors, El Primero (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), has decided that his next bullfight will be his last. As such, he travels across Spain to find the largest, strongest, and most ferocious bull to end his career on. The one he ends up selecting is Ferdinand (John Cena), but what he doesn't know is that Ferdinand hates fighting and prefers to live a peaceful life.

El Primero is more of an antagonist than a villain: he's a vain and egotistical man who wants only the best for his retirement. Still, he does his job well, and his myopic desire to look his best fits with the movie's themes about nonviolence, masculinity, and individuality. His arrogance also makes the climax, where Ferdinand ends up humiliating El Primero by refusing to fight, all the better.

9 Mandrake

From 'Epic'

Deep within a seemingly normal forest, tiny fairies called Leafmen battle their enemies, the Boggans, and their evil king, Mandrake (Christoph Waltz). When Mandrake learns that the Queen of the Leafmen, Tara (Beyoncé), is choosing a pod that will determine her successor, he and his son, Dagda (Blake Anderson), launch a surprise attack to seize it. While Mandrake succeeds in killing the queen, Dagda is killed as well, which makes Mandrake determined to corrupt the pod and use it to destroy the forest.

Mandrake serves as the opposite of the Leafmen, focusing on rot and decay instead of life and growth. He even subverts a few dark lord tropes, such as his positive relationship with his son, and having a bit of an affably evil personality, thanks in large part to Waltz' performance. He's a serviceable big bad who sadly just doesn't have enough interesting power or epic moments to make him stand out.

8 The Sour Kangaroo

From 'Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who'

In The Jungle of Nool, a particularly Sour Kangaroo (Carol Burnett) considers herself the jungle's de facto leader. When the elephant, Horton (Jim Carrey), begins carrying around a speck of dust and claiming to hear tiny people called Who's on it, the Sour Kangaroo demands he get rid of it. He refuses, saying that a person is a person no matter how small, so the kangaroo retaliates by making Horton public enemy number one.

The Sour Kangaroo sticks true to the themes present in Dr. Seuss' book while gaining some new personal traits and plot points to work better for the film. She's shown to be quite charismatic and clever when under pressure, which allows her to hire the vulture Vlad (Will Arnett) for free, and rally the jungle against Horton. Burnett's voice work does a good job of highlighting her know-it-all nature, and can even sound threatening when her authority gets challenged.

7 Rudy

From 'Ice Age: Dawn of The Dinosaurs'

Upon arriving in an underground jungle inhabited by dinosaurs, Buck (Simon Pegg) the weasel encounters a massive Baryonix that he calls Rudy. Buck lost an eye to the dinosaur's claw but managed to knock out one of Rudy's teeth and fashion it into a knife. This begins a deadly rivalry between the two, as Rudy constantly hunts Buck while Buck simply has a good time facing off against him.

Rudy is built up throughout Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, appearing in silhouettes and brief flashes before his reveal in the climax. For the most part, he acts like a feral predator hunting for survival, though he has limited intelligence since he can recognize Buck. This makes him feel more like a force of nature and helps set him apart from other villains in the Ice Age franchise.

6 Captain Gutt

From Ice Age: Continental Drift

Using a glacier as a boat, the Gigantopithecus, Captain Gutt (Peter Dinklage), sails the sea with his pirate crew, stealing food and treasure wherever they can. When they come upon another ship bearing Manny (Ray Romano), Sid (John Leguizamo), and Diego (Denis Leary), Gut offers them a chance to join his crew or be killed. During the ensuing fight, the herd escapes with Gutt's ship and treasure, causing him to swear revenge.

The idea of a giant ape pirate sounds like it shouldn't work, but Captain Gutt manages to pull it off thanks in large part to his animation and voicework. His design is pretty intimidating, as even when he's trying to act civil, there is a savage bloodlust bubbling below the surface. Dinklage enhances this with his performance, especially when he gets furious.

5 Soto

From 'Ice Age'

When a tribe of humans wiped out half of a pack of Smilodons for their meat and pelts, their leader, Soto (Goran Višnjić), demanded an eye for an eye. He led the rest of the pack in a raid against the tribe so his subordinate, Diego, could steal the infant of the tribe's leader for Soto to kill. When the baby ends up in the possession of Manny and Sid, Soto makes plans to hunt the mammoth as well.

Soto doesn't get the most screen time compared to other Blue Sky villains, but he makes up for it thanks to a wonderful performance by Višnjić. His voice is cold, calculated, and vicious, perfect for an apex predator with a single-minded goal. He's also quite a cunning antagonist who knows how to use the strength of his pack to its fullest, making the act of challenging him a difficult prospect.

4 Phineas T. Ratchet

From 'Robots'

For years, Bigweld Industries distinguished itself as a haven of creativity and a place that made parts for all robots, be they new or old. However, the new head of the company, Phineas T. Ratchet (Greg Kinnear), has a different vision in mind. Rather than continuing to produce replacement parts for older robots, Ratchet wants to focus on expensive new upgrades, and if a robot can't pay, then they're only good for scrap metal.

Ratchet is a decent enough take on the evil corporate suit who cares more about money than ethics. Kinnear's delivery lends itself to some good comedic moments, especially when Ratchet is taken down a peg and made to look more pathetic. His evil plan also has a lot of social commentary worked into it, both in the form of gentrification and a commentary on the business practices of big tech companies.

3 Madame Gasket

From 'Robots'

The mother of Phineas T. Ratchet, Madame Gasket (Jim Broadbent), is the true mastermind behind her son's plan to get rid of the old models. She operates a chop shop in the shady underbelly of Robot City where she melts down scraps and outdated robots into new parts. Once Ratchet makes the old robots completely outdated, Gasket will melt them down into new upgrades to sell to consumers.

Gasket is one of Blue Sky's most evil villains: she takes unusual delight in destroying innocent robots for profit and treats her workers like slaves. Her one redeeming quality is the love she has for her son, but even that is highly conditional. If Ratchet doesn't follow her plans to the letter or speaks against her wishes, Gasket has no qualms about threatening to strip him of his upgrades and hang him beside his father (Lowell Ganza).

2 Nigel

From 'Rio'

Once a famous bird on a television show, Nigel (Jemaine Clement) eventually found himself replaced by a pretty parakeet. This left Nigel with an intense hatred for any bird considered beautiful. Eventually, he found himself the pet of a bird smuggler named Marcel (Carlos Ponce), which suited Nigel fine, as it gave him a chance to torment and terrify Marcel's captures.

Nigel is a surprisingly dark antagonist in an otherwise standard animated animal film. His actions are very sadistic while still keeping inside a G rating, and include such acts as dropping a monkey from hundreds of feet in the air to convince him to work for Nigel and teasingly threatening to snap off another bird's foot. Clement's performance is a good mix of comedic and terrifying, which leans into Nigel's unhinged nature.

1 Killian

From 'Spies in Disguise'

American super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smyth) has made many enemies throughout his career. Among those is Killian (Ben Mendelsohn), a mysterious criminal with a mechanical left arm, whom Sterling fails to prevent from acquiring a new, deadly drone. Using holographic technology, he dons Sterling's identity to make it look like Sterling stole the drone to turn his organization against him while making plans to mass-produce the drone to take his revenge.

Killian is a worthy antagonist for Blue Sky's underrated final film and might be their best all around. While he doesn't have as many jokes as other villains, he makes up for it thanks to his ruthless efficiency and intimidating presence. His backstory is also very strong, both in how he is connected to Sterling and how it ties into the movie's themes of escalating violence.

