Director Kathryn Bigelow’s thriller Blue Steel is coming to Blu-Ray for the first time. The film starring Jamie Lee Curtis chronicles the story of a rookie cop who gets entangled in a robbery and needs to clear her name and reputation. The new release will come with updated artwork and special features including a vintage promo, TV spot, theatrical trailer, and behind-the-scenes images.

The Blu-ray will also include an audio commentary with film historian Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, along with commentary from film historian Professor Jennifer Moorman titled, "The Phallic Woman: Deconstructing Blue Steel," along with commentaries from film’s editor Lee Percy and production designer Toby Corbett.

What’s ‘Blue Steel’ About?

Written and directed by Bigelow, Blue Steel — like her other works such as The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty, and Point Break — is full of twists and turns. The movie follows newly minted NYPD officer Megan Turner (Curtis), who responds to a grocery store robbery, and eventually kills the perpetrator on her first day on the job. However, she does not notice when a psychopathic criminal Eugene Hunt (Silver) takes the dead man’s gun. Now her uncorroborated story of the shooting gets her suspended. As Hunt goes on a killing spree with the gun in his possession, Megan must team up with Detective Nick Mann (Clancy Brown) to clear her name and stop the killer.

Image Via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

The movie premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January 1990, but failed to make a mark at the box office. Nonetheless, over the years it has garnered cult status given its thrilling premise and decent performances. Along with Curtis, Silver, and Brown, the movie also stars Elizabeth Peña as Tracy Perez, Louise Fletcher as Shirley Turner, Philip Bosco as Frank Turner, and Richard Jenkins as Dawson.

Blue Steel arrives on Blu-ray and Digital from Lionsgate on November 14. You can check out the film's trailer below: