The career of historic filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow is divided into two very distinct eras. Initially, Bigelow was a go-to master of over-the-top genre entertainment. The likes of Near Dark and Point Break were beloved for both their unique portraits of masculinity in mainstream American cinema and engaging in all kinds of entertaining mayhem (see: everything to do with Bill Paxton in Near Dark). Starting with the 2009 feature The Hurt Locker, Bigelow turned her gaze towards more serious-minded fare like Zero Dark Thirty and Detroit that tackled extremely relevant sociopolitical issues.

In most ways, her third directorial effort, Blue Steel (1990), belongs to the former era of Bigelow’s directorial efforts. After all, this is a cop movie full of action and thriller elements. However, there are several details in this project that serve as early indicators of the Oscar-friendly titles Bigelow would make decades later. In the context of her filmography, Blue Steel is an often-fascinating mixture of Bigelow’s two styles of filmmaking.

An Uncritical Look At Authority

In many ways, Blue Steel, which concerns fresh New York Police Department officer Megan Turner (Jamie Lee Curtis) dealing with a serial killer that's obsessed with her, is a very typical 1990s mainstream action/thriller, including in its uncritical look at cops. Perhaps the greatest contrast to Bigelow’s later works is that Blue Steel isn’t critical of authority and instead depicts them in a heroic light without any hints of grey. While Zero Dark Thirty and Detroit instilled fear in the hearts of audience members of what people in enormous positions of power are capable of, Blue Steel wants viewers firmly on the side of the police.

While this aspect of Blue Steel puts it at odds with later Bigelow movies, other details in the feature make it a kindred spirit to her earliest filmmaking efforts. The often over-the-top tendencies of the violence, for instance, will instantly make one think of the even zanier action mayhem in Point Break. The promptly named Robber (Tom Sizemore) doesn't just get shot by Turner in one of Blue Steel's earliest scenes, he gets blasted countless times like he's being attacked by a rogue ED-209 from RoboCop before going soaring through a nearby window. It’s a moment that establishes the recurring bursts of maximalist behavior that will inform Blue Steel’s most memorable moments.

Bigelow Lets Her Cast Go Crazy in Blue Steel

Nowhere is Bigelow’s love for just letting people cut loose and go hog-wild in genre entertainment more apparent than in Ron Silver’s performance as serial killer Eugene Hunt. Though his character works as a Wall Street broker during the day, Silver gives Hunt a constant wild-eyed intensity. Even when he’s putting on the façade of being an attentive potential lover to Turner, there are flickers of something unhinged peeking out beneath the surface. In moments where Silver is rubbing the blood of a new victim all over his body, he makes Jason Voorhees look tame. It’s hard to imagine such a character existing in The Hurt Locker, but he’s a perfect fit for the earliest days of Bigelow’s genre movie efforts.

Even the moody lighting feels more at home in outsized genre fare than the kind of movies Bigelow would go on to make. In her police station headquarters, Turner is often navigating a workspace that’s dimly lit save for streaks of light pouring in through the windows. It’s a heightened touch meant to suggest how much turmoil she’s having in her workspace, where she’s suspended after a few days on the force and always being questioned by her superiors. That kind of lighting choice is a fitting companion to the cinematography seen in Near Dark, but it wouldn’t fit at all in the naturalistic visual choices permeating The Hurt Locker or Detroit. Those movies use lighting and backdrops to capture brutal reality above all else, while the cinematography in Blue Steel often has no issue with eschewing conventions of reality.

Blue Steel Has Hints of Bigelow's Later Styles

In many ways, Blue Steel is the epitome of the extremely pronounced genre fare Kathryn Bigelow made her name with in her earliest days as a director. However, there are a handful of sequences here that suggest the contemplative and grounded cinema Bigelow would become an Oscar darling with. For one thing, there’s the subtle framing throughout the movie that shows Turner being dwarfed by her co-workers in a male-dominated work environment. These shots, much like later similar images seen in Jonathan Demme’s Silence of the Lambs, quietly convey how Turner feels like an outsider within her workspace. These images also foreshadow how Bigelow would further explore a woman existing in a male-dominated space in Zero Dark Thirty.

Meanwhile, midway through Blue Steel, moviegoers are treated to the best scene of the entire movie, in which Hunt shows up at Turner’s parents’ house posing as a harmless friend. Both Turner and the audience are well-aware of this man’s capacity for violence at this point and the screen radiates with tension over what he’s going to do. Every second your mind reels with the anxiety over whether or not Hunt will let anyone leave this room alive. Cuts to wide-angle shots of their interactions from the outside immediately put your heart in your throat. Is Bigelow choosing to cut to a more expansive canvas so that we can see everyone that Hunt hurts? Every detail accentuates the suspense here.

Bigelow Is a Master of Tension

Bigelow’s genre movies have plenty of suspenseful sequences, but she really became known as a master of quiet drawn-out uncertainty with The Hurt Locker. In the best way possible, this set-piece in Blue Steel feels like a trial run for the bomb-defusing sequences in The Hurt Locker. Much like those later scenes, this sudden appearance of Hunt doesn’t utilize buckets of gores or loads of bullets, it just wrings tension out of the possibility that everything could go violently wrong at any moment. Bigelow’s control of a tense atmosphere was impressively apparent here and, with the power of hindsight, teased out the kind of filmmaking she’d further refine in her dark grounded dramas.

Even some of the quiet, complicated interactions between the characters of Blue Steel are harbingers of what was to come in Bigelow’s career. A quiet and tense exchange between Turner and her abusive father especially signals how this director isn’t shy about tackling heavy material through low-key conversations. The subtle details in their dialogue, like her dad’s trailing off sentences or the uncertain pauses, really cement the idea that we’re watching a conversation between two real human beings. That’s not just an indicator of what kind of characters Bigelow would solely focus on starting with The Hurt Locker. It’s also an impressive feat in the context of Blue Steel since this is a movie with such exaggerated caricatures, like shady lawyer Dawson (Richard Jenkins).

Watching Blue Steel in the modern world gives viewers a concise vision of what kind of cop thrillers were most popular with moviegoers in 1990 as well as the style of action-heavy storytelling Bigelow delivered with even more pizzazz in titles like Point Break. However, the complicated nature of Bigelow as an artist is also apparent in how one can see pronounced traces of her later works. With Blue Steel, one witnesses a blurring of the line between the two cinematic modes Bigelow is most famous for working in.