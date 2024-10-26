Martin Lawrence saw a huge resurgence after the premiere of Sony Pictures' Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and now he is teaming up with the studio once more to tackle another sequel. Sony and Lawrence are currently in development on a sequel to Blue Streak, the classic 1999 buddy cop film, according to Deadline. Lawrence is no stranger to the genre, and no stranger to making successful police movies, so it shouldn't come as much of a shock that another Blue Streak is on the way.

Plot details on the sequel remain locked behind bars. The first film starred Lawrence as Miles, a jewel thief who inadvertently leaves a diamond in an under-construction building – only to return several years later to find that the building is now an LAPD police station. Miles must then disguise himself as a detective to infiltrate the building and retrieve his diamond. The film also starred Luke Wilson as the real detective that Miles gets paired with, alongside William Forsythe, Dave Chappelle, Peter Greene, and others. No official casting for the sequel has been announced, so it is unclear if any of these names will be returning, but it can be presumed that Lawrence will reprise his role.

A director for the sequel hasn't been announced, but the film is being written by Cole Masika. Lawrence will produce the film for his Run Tel Dat banner alongside Robert Lawrence, Rae Proctor, and Stacy Lyle. Toby Jaffe, who was a producer on the original film, will also produce the sequel for RDV Films.

Lawrence Has Plenty of Cop Film Prestige

Lawrence is no stranger when it comes to the buddy cop/comedy cop genre, as some of his most notable work has been done with these films. The fourth film in the franchise, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, in which he starred alongside Will Smith, became a massive success. It earned over $400 million at the global box office and showed that '90s cop movies are still popular among the fans who grew up with them. Beyond the Bad Boys films, Lawrence is also known for his work in the Big Momma's series, in which he plays a cop who goes undercover as a charming southern grandmother to solve crimes.

The actor and comedian has become a household name for other projects, such as House Party and Wild Hogs. Before this, Lawrence rose to prominence in the '90s by starring in his own sitcom, Martin, which remains popular to this day, and is also getting an upcoming reboot. Now, Lawrence is getting back into stand-up and is currently on a national tour.

No release window for the Blue Streak sequel has been announced. The first film is streaming now on Prime Video.

