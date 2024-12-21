David Lynch's most critically acclaimed movie is coming to streaming in the new year. Blue Velvet, Lynch's nightmarish 1986 journey into the world of small-town corruption, will stream on Max starting on January 1, 2025.

Lynch's fourth film came in the wake of his greatest failure. After the success of Eraserhead and The Elephant Man, Lynch took on the daunting task of adapting Frank Herbert's science fiction epic Dune into a film. Lynch mounted an impressive production, but constantly clashed with the studio, who wanted a commercial blockbuster on par with Star Wars. The film was ultimately a critical and commercial failure, and Lynch has deemed it a disappointment. For his next film, he resolved to work with a smaller budget to avoid studio interference. Ironically, Lynch would find a frequent partner with Dune's star, Kyle MacLachlan, who played the lead in Blue Velvet; it would ultimately revitalize both of their careers, and they would collaborate again on the hit TV series Twin Peaks.

What Is 'Blue Velvet' About?

Close

MacLachlan plays Jeffrey Beaumont - a college student returning to his hometown to visit his ailing father. There, he makes a horrific discovery: a severed human ear in a vacant lot. Investigating the ear, he enters a sinister criminal underworld. He is drawn to a mysterious, alluring lounge singer, Dorothy Vallens (Isabella Rossellini), but he soon finds out that she's in thrall to a deranged, nitrous oxide-huffing criminal, Frank Booth (a terrifying Dennis Hopper). He finds himself amidst Frank and his criminal associates, including Ben (Dean Stockwell), who provides one of the film's most memorable scenes with a bizarre lip-synced performance of Roy Orbison's "In Dreams." Meanwhile, Jeffrey enters a relationship with Sandy (Laura Dern), an innocent young woman who is in many ways Dorothy's opposite. The film also stars a number of Lynch regulars, including Frances Bay, Brad Dourif, and Jack Nance.

Although it is now considered a classic of American cinema, Blue Velvet was extremely controversial upon its release. It featured shocking scenes of violence and depravity, paired with Lynch's off-kilter humor. Respected critics like Roger Ebert and Mark Kermode panned it, but Lynch was nominated for a Best Director Oscar. The film is still considered one of Lynch's best films, with a 95% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes; it marries the surrealism of Eraserhead with a more conventional narrative structure, paving the way for his subsequent body of work.

Blue Velvet will stream on Max starting January 1, 2025. Until then, the film is available to stream on Tubi.

Your changes have been saved Blue Velvet The discovery of a severed human ear found in a field leads a young man on an investigation related to a beautiful, mysterious nightclub singer and a group of psychopathic criminals who have kidnapped her child. Release Date January 1, 1986 Director David Lynch Cast Isabella Rossellini , Kyle MacLachlan , Dennis Hopper , Laura Dern , Hope Lange , dean stockwell Runtime 120 minutes Writers David Lynch

Watch on Tubi