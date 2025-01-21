The world of cinema lost one of its greats on January 15, 2025, with the iconic filmmaker David Lynch sadly passing away aged 78. With the loss of Lynch comes a reminder to many of his mind-blowing legacy, with this visionary filmmaker one that the entire industry would've been wholly poorer without. As with all deaths of this magnitude, the world was quick to make their condolences known, as millions of Lynch fans across the globe – as well as those who have only just been introduced to his genius – remembered the man via his work. Because of this, and in a streaming success story sure to put a smile on your face, Lynch's masterpiece Blue Velvet has officially entered the Max top 10.

By blending psychological horror and film noir to create an entirely unique viewing experience that only a mind like Lynch's could perfect, Blue Velvet crafted for itself a legacy that most other movies could only dream of. With legions of fans across several generations hailing the film as one of cinema's best, it's no surprise to learn that the movie has received an astonishing 95% certified fresh critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an 88% audience rating. In 2008, the American Film Institute named Blue Velvet as part of their ten greatest American mystery films, with this just one of many accolades the movie has received since its 1986 debut.

At the time of its release, the National Society of Film Critics awarded Lynch and the film with that year's Best Film and Best Director prizes, with the Academy overlooking the film for several of its categories, but nevertheless awarding Lynch with his second nomination for Best Director. The movie earned $8.6 million at the box office on a reported budget of just $6 million, and is Lynch's fourth-best domestic box office return of his entire directorial career, behind Wild at Heart, The Elephant Man, and Dune.

Who Stars in 'Blue Velvet'?

Close

Not just beloved for Lynch's visionary direction and the movie's innovative story, Blue Velvet is also a champion of many of the best actors of its day. Mysterious lounge singer Dorothy Vallens is portrayed by Isabella Rossellini; dangerous criminal Frank Booth is played by Dennis Hopper; the innocent Sandy is portrayed by a young Laura Dern; and Dean Stockwell plays Roy Orbison-lover Ben. The movie also stars the likes of Frances Bay, Brad Dourif, Hope Lange, Priscilla Pointer, and Jack Nance, and was executive-produced by Dino De Laurentiis, Richard Roth, and Fred Caruso.

Blue Velvet has officially entered Max's top 10. You can stream the film on the platform now.