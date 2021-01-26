For many aspiring streamers, podcasters, and others who make a living sharing their voice and vocation on the internet, Blue microphones are their first, last, and in-between go-to gadgets. I still have my original Blue Yeti that got me through my early years of podcasting for Saturday Mourning Cartoons and my first foray into the world of streaming. They're workhorses, and their variety of styles and specs for an array of professionals and amateurs alike allows for a ton of optimization. But it's the new crossover between the Blue Yeti and Blizzard Entertainment's World of Warcraft that has our attention now, especially because of the Blue VO!CE feature that lets streamers sound like their favorite in-game characters.

The timing couldn't be better. Not only is Blizzard's latest WoW expansion "Shadowlands" up and running, but the company's annual convention BlizzCon is right around the corner. The online convention, a necessity due to COVID-19, will run from February 19th - 20th, and you can get in on the fun in more ways than one. You can, of course, participate in the annual March of the Murlocs, but you can also take advantage of the Blue Yeti x World of Warcraft Edition mic by adding in-game voice effects and sounds while you're at it. Stay tuned for our own review of the crossover mic in the near future. More details from the press release follow below:

"Blue, a leading innovator in audio technology and design, recently announced the new Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition professional USB microphone. Developed in collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment, Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition allows players to alter their voices to sound like denizens of Azeroth using the all-new voice modulation effect in Blue VO!CE. Gamers can celebrate victories, communicate with their raid group and entertain stream audiences using hundreds of HD audio samples from Blizzard’s upcoming World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion and the Warcraft universe. Featuring a custom Warcraft design, Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition enables players to create a dynamic audio broadcast that elevates streams and gameplay to new levels.

Crafted together with Blizzard Entertainment, Blue’s Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition professional USB mic can change the sound of your voice for a fully immersive streaming experience. Summon the sound of your favorite Warcraft characters using the all-new advanced voice modulation with Warcraft character presets, or entertain your audience with hundreds of Shadowlands and Warcraft HD audio samples. Create a unique audio broadcast and elevate your stream to new levels with Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition.

“This is an exciting collaboration with Blizzard that brings the World of Warcraft universe to life with Yeti X,” said Doug Sharp, Sr. Product Manager of Gaming at Blue Microphones. “Players not only get broadcast-quality audio, but can transform their voice to bring their personal creativity to their gameplay or stream. We're excited to see how gamers and streamers will use the new voice modulation effect and the Blizzard HD sample library to entertain audiences and create epic streams.”

"Yeti X was custom-tuned to deliver superior, broadcast-quality sound for professional-level gaming, Twitch streaming, podcasting and YouTube productions. Yeti X World of Warcraft edition features enhanced Blue VO!CE technology, which makes it easier than ever for content creators to dial-up professional vocal effects and custom presets at the push of a button. It also includes advanced voice modulation effects with Warcraft presets that enable players to transform their voices to sound like denizens of World of Warcraft. Gamers can also choose from a massive library of iconic Warcraft sounds and assign them to a keybind to fire off mid-stream. Blue VO!CE is accessible exclusively through Logitech’s free, easy-to-use G HUB platform, enabling gamers to manage mic settings right from their desktop."

Featuring a custom World of Warcraft design that combines a matte Battle Grey finish with elegant gold accents, stylized runes engraved along the base and the official World of Warcraft logo, the microphone gives your stream a unique and powerful aesthetic that will appeal to gamers and Warcraft fans alike. Yeti X’s 11-segment LED meter is adorned with laser-etched Warcraft runes with color-matched Alliance or Horde faction presets.

Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition features an illuminated multi-function smart knob so streamers can adjust their vocal levels at a glance and easily maintain professional sound quality while live on camera. The smart knob also provides precise control over mic gain, mute, headphone volume and blend of microphone signal and computer sound. A four-capsule condenser microphone array delivers exceptional focus and clarity in four versatile pickup patterns.

Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition is plug ‘n play on Windows and Mac PC, and is also compatible with Logitech G HUB gaming software. G HUB makes it easy to change the sound of your voice and trigger sound clips from your desktop, creating a more immersive experience for traditional gaming as well as tabletop games like Dungeons & Dragons.

Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition (MSRP $199.99) is available now. Fans can find more information at www.bluemic.com/yetixwow.

Image via Blue, Blizzard Entertainment

