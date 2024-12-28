Fairytale and folkloric horror has long been a popular sub-genre. There’s something about blending mystical whimsy with a major scare factor that audiences and artists just love. This marriage of fables and horror has been around longer than one might expect. In 1901, just two decades after the first documented film, Georges Méliès released Barbe-Bleue. Barbe-Bleue is a retelling of the French fairytale, “Bluebeard,” following the eighth wife of the wicked aristocrat, Blue Beard. A silent film, Barbe-Bleue relies heavily on visual storytelling to convey the plot. Set against gorgeous set designs, the violence and tragedy of the story really pops. Clocking in just under 10 minutes, Barbe-Bleue has set the standard for what fairytale horror movies should be in the years that have followed.

The Use of Stage Tricks in ‘Barbe-Bleue’ Makes Modern CGI Look Tired and Uninspired

Without the invention of modern practical effects or CGI, Georges Méliès was dependent on classic stage tricks to incorporate the supernatural elements of the fairytale into his film. The story of Blue Beard tells of a cruel man who keeps killing his wives. Méliès refused to lose the excitement of seven ghost wives and therefore had to use a little bit of stage magic to ensure the women, and even the Devil himself, had a chance to appear on-screen. To help the ghost wives appear as true poltergeists, they appear on-screen through a technique called dissolving.

The clip of them arriving on stage and the clip of them disappearing are layered, so it looks as though they are fading in and out. In their scenes, the wind blows at the hems of their long dresses and their faces have been painted to look wan. Another effect is used for the Devil's many appearances. When the Devil springs out of a book, he grows triple his size. This is achieved through a technique known as substitution splicing, or an early form of stop-motion. Méliès is credited with having created this trick. Watching Barbe-Bleue today, the obviousness of the behind-the-scenes editing only adds to the atmosphere of the film. It feels over-the-top and dramatic, like any good fairytale.

‘Barbe-Bleue’ Has All the Beauty of its Fairytale Origins

One thing modern fairytale horrors often forget is the importance of beauty in their visual storytelling. Barbe-Bleue brought a real glamour to the burgeoning horror genre. Playing around with baroque set design, the settings feel rich and luxurious. Despite the black and white film, one can practically see the gold and jewels glittering. The sets feel like a peek into a real, operational castle. These opulent rooms match the costumes, with even the servants dressed to the nines. The wealth of Blue Beard is obvious from the sets and costumes, but also from the use of clever details. A group of servants carries a champagne bottle bigger than all of them combined. This comedic moment winks at the gluttony of Blue Beard better than the man's finely staged rooms do. Without any dialogue given, the audience is well aware of Blue Beard’s status in the world. He might as well be a king, and this position immediately puts his wives at a disadvantage. Méliès’ use of visual language sidesteps the need for dialogue, a feature that would not grace the cinema for another several years.

The emphasis on luxury and beauty makes for the perfect backdrop to the violence of the plot. Fairytales and fables often contain a shocking amount of adult content, only it's disguised as child-friendly. The original Blue Beard story has the same basic plot of a man repeatedly murdering his wives. Barbe-Bleue follows the eighth wife, putting her in the position of more modern horror heroines, like Grace in Ready or Not. Functionally documenting the harrowing experience of discovering one's family is actually a predator, Barbe-Bleue is a movie rife with realistic horror. The powerlessness of a situation like spousal abuse is a gritty reality that contrasts against the whimsical lushness of the set design. There are glimpses of violence sprinkled throughout, with casual kicks and punches tossed around, but when Blue Beard goes to strike his wife, the horror of the moment lands. The Devil and the ghosts are eerie-looking, but it’s this shocking and realistic violence that unnerves the audience.

With major blockbusters like Nosferatu coming out to acclaim, it's time to look back and give some love to the other silent films of the early cinema. Georges Méliès was a pioneer, and his clever use of stage tricks allowed him to authentically recreate the supernatural elements of the original fairytale, while also adapting the story for film. In modern horror, folklore and fables are an incredibly popular sub-genre. The eeriness and violence inherent in children's stories, along with how recognizable the plots are, makes them a popular candidate for horror screenwriters and directors. Méliès did it first, and he set a pretty high bar, and he did it all in under 10 minutes!

