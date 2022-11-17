After 26 years, the Blue’s Clues franchise is making the jump from TV to film with Blue’s Big City Adventure, a brand-new adventure set in New York City. Before the movie comes exclusively to Paramount+, on November 18, we sat down with director Matt Stawski to discuss nostalgia, legacy, and making a movie that can please both preschoolers and adults. During our exclusive interview, Stawski also discussed how his music video experience played a big part in turning Blue’s Big City Adventure into a celebration of New York City’s street art history.

Blue’s Clues aired its first episode in 1996, with Steve Burns acting as the show’s host, also named Steve. The series follows a human host who lives in an animated universe, sharing his home with anthropomorphic objects and a blue dog named Blue. Blue is fond of mysteries, and in each episode, the dog leaves paw prints behind so viewers can look for Blue’s clues and figure out that week’s puzzle solution. In 2002, Steve stepped down to give way to Donovan Patton, who acted as host Joe until the series finale in 2006. The series was rebooted in 2019, with Josh Dela Cruz becoming the new host. And now, for Blue’s Big City Adventure, all three hosts will unite in Blue’s biggest adventure yet.

Stawski is making his directorial feature debut with Blue’s Big City Adventure, but the filmmaker has a lot of experience with Grammy-awarded music videos. So it’s no wonder the first film of the Blue’s Clues franchise is filled to the brink with musical numbers. The movie also takes a new approach by bringing animated characters to New York City instead of just having a few live actors inside an animated setting. Stawski had to deal with the weight of the franchise and the challenges of shooting in one of the world’s most prominent touristic destinations and tells us all about it in our exclusive interview. And if you haven’t watched Blue’s Big City Adventure on Paramount+ yet, don’t worry. This interview is spoiler-free.

COLLIDER: We heard that you began messing around with filmmaking in high school in Detroit. Could you share with us how you got involved with filmmaking?

MATT STAWSKI: Yeah, my high school actually had a TV station and a radio station. So I learned how to, like, tell stories through making radio dramas as well, as, you know, filming, we did a lot of music videos and different projects in high school, and my friends and I had access to all their gear. So we would take the cameras and go out and shoot punk rock bands in Detroit. So it was, you know, we were really lucky to have access to the gear, and we just kind of learned how to shoot at performances when we were pretty young. And from there, you know, we just started shooting punk rock bands in the Midwest and east coast. And just driving around, driving out to New York, driving to Pittsburgh, driving to Philly, and just filming bands. And that's kind of where I cut my teeth and learned how to shoot performances and shoot liver videos.

That's amazing! So, Blue’s Big City Adventure is your first credit as a director in a feature film. How does it feel to have your directorial feature debut with a big franchise?

STAWSKI: Yeah, it's really cool. You know, I've always dreamed of making musicals. You know, I'm super interested in the musical genre. It's definitely a world I want to be in till the day I die. The whole idea of coming into a big brand like this, that's existed for 26 years now, and being able to put my creative spin on it, it was really rad that Nickelodeon gave me that opportunity and trusted me to bring in a team that was partly from my music video background, like the choreographers I worked with. I've been working with them for 12 [or] 13 years now. They've choreographed all my music videos, so I took a lot of that music video mentality and transferred it into this so, obviously, it feels Broadway, and it feels musical, but it's cool too.

Yeah, I noticed it. Watching the movie, it feels a lot like music videos. There are a lot of catchy songs, and a lot of dancing, and it was very interesting to see this applied to the Blue's Clues franchise. So how do you participate in composing the songs and in the choreography of dancing performances? How do you work with the people who are doing the more technical side of the music videos?

STAWSKI: I'm very heavily involved with this project. It basically started with going through the script and cutting it down to the point where we had like four big musical numbers. And then some of the smaller cover songs from old Blue's Clues episodes in between there. I had to pitch a lot of musicians and artists that I would like to work with. And on this project, in particular, we were looking to get indie folk artists to write the songs and write the lyrics and create the music with just guitar and vocals. And then, obviously, in production, we kind of Broadway it up and added all the instrumentation and the horns and the strings and everything. I got to work with my good friends Anthony Green and Keith Goodwin. Anthony Greens from Circa Survive and Saosin, and Keith Goodwin was in that band, Good Old War, and he does a lot of solo stuff now. And they write just brilliant folk songs. They wrote the first two songs, “Brand New Day” and “On Our Way”. And then we had Alex Ebert from Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros. Our great music supervisors, Joel [C. High] and Sami [Posner], connected me with him, and we worked on the funky “That's My Song,” the Central Park song. Stef Fink–who is this incredible songwriter, producer, powerhouse in L.A.–she created the song “Happiness Is Magic” and produced everything.

The music was only in a rough phase when we started creating the choreography. And the choreography was created literally, probably three to two weeks before actually shooting, and we had to go to all the geographical locations in New York and figure out all the dancing pretty last minute. So it was weird. We were chasing moving targets the whole time. But it all came together, you know, in a really beautiful way.

Yes, it did! You were talking about bringing indie composers and choreographers to your movie. I noticed in the movie that you value street artists, that there were a lot of scenes where there are people singing on the streets and using whatever they can find as musical instruments. How did you decide to bring this side of New York to your movie?

STAWSKI: I mean, it's a really important side of it. Obviously, we are doing a kid's movie. So we were presenting a very colorful, poppy, saturated, candy-coated version of New York City. But I've always been a huge fan of different types of street art, whether it's traditional, you know, Brooklyn graffiti, to mural work. When I lived in Detroit, my friends and I would obsess over different graffiti artists. I remember when the Turtle was big, from this guy who was TRDL, we were running around the city just looking for whatever tags he would put up. We are obsessed with that. When Banksy came to L.A. in, like, 2008 or 2009, my friends and I were the first people to see some of the art that he was putting up on walls because we were just looking online and trying to track where he was doing his sort of guerrilla campaigns and just painting on a wall. In New York, you got the famous Joe Strummer mural that's been there forever, the big mural that was in Brooklyn forever, it's such an iconic part of New York. So I thought it was important to kind of do it in a kid-friendly way, you know, some of the street art that way incorporated in the set design and stuff.

Image via Paramount

The result is incredible. I also wanted to discuss how the movie changes a little bit the franchise because, in Blue's Clues, we usually have an animated environment with one single, live actor. And for the movie, you actually had to bring animated characters to New York City, that's a real location. What were the challenges of making this subversion of the Blue's Clues structure? And what opportunities did it present to you?

STAWSKI: It was a pretty big challenge because we were shooting in New York City. I mean, you have cars honking, tons of noise, you know. And we're doing everything with street locations and popular tourist destinations, so we had to have really good crowd control. As well as dealing with the weather. We were pretty lucky to avoid most of the rain. There were a couple of days where we called cut on our last shot, and we had literally lightning striking there. So we got it in the can right before the last possible second.

With all the animated characters, you have to have a little more time to rehearse because you have to make sure the actors have their correct eye lines. And if there are multiple animated characters in a scene, they have to be following the right eye lines. If the character has moved then their eyes have to move with it. It's not believable if your eye lines aren't matching.

And on top of that, when you finish a take, and you get the shot, you have to have the VFX team to go in there and capture the lighting with three-dimensional cameras. That takes about one minute, and everyone has to stand still and not move to capture the lighting because then if you have warm sunlight coming and hitting Josh, it's got to be that same warm sunlight hitting Blue or hitting [Mr.] Salt, Tickety [Tock], or Slippery [Soap]. I would say for every 20 minutes you spend on a shot normally, you're going to spend a half hour to 40 minutes on it by doing the VFX take.

So that was a challenge, but it was incredible to see Blue and all the animated characters in live-action settings with moving roving cameras and different lenses. Longer lenses compress the image more, and wide angles distort Blue, like in the breakdancing scene. So it was really funny to see all the characters just with different lenses and different lighting, outside of the studio.

I would also like to know how it felt to work with the three hosts of the franchise. We had Steve, the original host, we had Josh, and you also had to bring back Donovan. So how was it to work with the three hosts at the same time?

STAWSKI: It was incredible. I mean, obviously, our first couple days of shooting, we were just with Josh, and we were deep into choreography rehearsals and a lot of other rehearsals at that point. Josh’s a natural, he comes from a Broadway background, and he has so much talent. But, you know, working with Donovan and Steve, they are just the funniest guys, they are the most humble guys. They add a lot, they tried a lot of, you know, humor that wasn't originally in the script, they brought it to it, and having them all on the same scene was pretty surreal, too. It just seemed like 26 years meshed into one. And it made sense because while they're all Blue's Clues hosts, they all have their own completely unique personalities. And they just riff off each other. I hope at some point in the future they can continue to do this sort of multiverse, you know, trifecta thing because it was so fun. For our movie, it wasn't enough I'd love to see more of them.

Image via Paramount

Definitely, I would love to see more of that too. Let's move away from the family-friendly movie and discuss a little bit about your future. You are currently working for Universal Pictures in a Monster Mash movie. It’s an original movie, it's going to be horror, it's going to be musical. Can you tell us anything about this?

STAWSKI: I can't tell you much. I can tell you we are working on that script. I grew up in a Halloween Town, Detroit just goes off for Halloween. It's part of my DNA. When I went in there and pitched it, I was just like, ‘Universal, I believe Halloween, I know everything about it.’ I've watched all those old 1920s, 30s, 40s, 50s, black-and-white Universal-Hammer [Hammer Film Productions], all the horror monster movies, hundreds of times. I mean, I put them on every night just to fall asleep. So it's like, I know those things like the back of my hand. So we're really playing with the monsters and making sure that we can sort of subvert everyone's expectations. And maybe they're going to go into the theater expecting one thing, but we're going to throw a curveball at you. So that's all I can say. But we're, we're still in development on that. So probably a little bit before we actually shoot it. But it's so incredible to be in the monster universe with Universal. And our executives and our producers at Temple Hill are such a great team to be with. So I’m excited about that one.

I'm very excited about that project as a horror fan. I'm very excited to see what you're cooking. Your music videos are amazing. Your work with the ‘Blue's Clues’ franchise is amazing. And the idea of working with Universal for a musical horror movie sounds great. Do you have any idea when you intend to start shooting?

STAWSKI: We will hopefully get the script in a good place next year. So, you know, fingers crossed. Maybe later next year, but I can't really give any promises on that. Because you know how it goes with the script, once that script is locked in, then the dates come. It's the development process. So, no dates yet. But hopefully as soon as possible.

Well, fingers, fingers crossed is going to be next. Thank you so much, Matt. Thank you for being here today.

STAWSKI: Yeah, thanks for having me.