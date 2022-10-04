Blue’s Clues has been one of the best children's television shows ever since it premiered in 1996. Now over 25 years later, Blue and her favorite clue hunter friends are getting their first feature-length film Blue’s Big City Adventure. The film is coming to Paramount+ this November and the streamer just released its first trailer that sees Blue in the heart of New York City.

The film follows Josh (Josh Dela Cruz), and Blue (Traci Paige Johnson) as they travel to New York City, so Josh can audition for the role of a lifetime in Rainbow Puppy’s (Brianna Bryan) broadway musical. However, the trailer sees the pair hopelessly lost in New York. With the help of returning friends like Mr. Salt, Mailbox, Tickety Tock, and Slippery Soap, the only ones that can find them are the series’ original hosts Steve (Steve Burns) and Joe (Donovan Patton).

If you were a fan of the classic TV show, then you’ll feel right at home with this endlessly joyful trailer. It has the wonderful sense of adventure, energetic creativity, and fun musical numbers the series has been known for. It’s just on a much bigger scale here. The best thing about Blue’s Clues is that each of its episodes is filled to the brim with inspiring creativity that has helped multiple generations of kids develop valuable traits like critical thinking skills. It helped develop our minds one step at a time. This film is no different with themes of independence being explored. Josh is without his handy dandy notebook for the first time which adds to the feeling of being anxiously lost in the big city. That’s such a relatable thing for people of all ages. We’ve all had the fear of leaving home without something we think we can’t live without like a stuffed animal, phone, or notebook. Blue’s Big City Adventure looks to be tackling that fear in a very fun way.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: Watch: Steve from 'Blues Clues' Returns to Thank Audience and Tell Them About His Experience Since Leaving the Show

However, the main reason this film is so exciting for lifelong fans is the fact that this will be a grand Blue’s Clues reunion. Steve, Joe, and Josh are together once again. While the trio has appeared together in a few Blue’s Clues & You episodes, and they made every millennial’s heart sing when they helped market the franchise’s big 25th anniversary last year, this is the first time they’re together in a major capacity since the reboot series launched in 2019. Seeing Steve and Joe working together to find Josh and Blue is sure to make any fan of the series tear up with sweet nostalgia.

Blue’s Clues is a generational franchise. It means so much to people of all walks of life and ages. A lot of the kids that grew up on the series now have kids of their own which has allowed them to see series’ like Blue’s Clues in a new light. There are even people who grew up on the series that are now getting emotional writing articles about the movie because Blue’s Clues is what inspired them to pursue their dreams. Its is such a wonderful show all these years later because it reminds people to have fun, embrace their creative side, and sing and dance like there was no tomorrow. That’s why it has been so great that the series is back teaching a new generation of kids. Due to this, it’s arguably more popular than ever.

Blue’s Big City Adventure premieres exclusively on Paramount+ November 18. Along with the core cast returning, the film will also feature celebrity guest stars like BD Wong, Ali Stroker, Taboo, Alex Winter, Phillipa Soo, and Steven Pasquale. The musical spectacular’s single “On Our Way” will also be released on October 7 before the film’s full soundtrack drops on November 18. Until then, you can skidoo over to Blue’s Big City Adventure’s emotionally nostalgic trailer down below. Make sure you have some tissues on hand before you watch. You’re definitely going to need them.