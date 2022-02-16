Beloved classic children's program Blue's Clues is receiving movie treatment from Paramount Animation. The film is called Blue's Big City Adventure and is expected to be released sometime this year. Paramount+'s official Twitter account posted a still from the movie that confirms that all previous Blue's Clues hosts, Steve Burns, Joshua Dela Cruz, and Donovan Patton, will star in the film. No other information has been provided as far as what the story will be, but the announcement alone was enough to stir up excitement and nostalgia in a lot of social media users.

Blue's Clues made its debut on Nickelodeon's Nick Jr. in 1996. With a combination of animation and live-action, the children's show used early childhood educational techniques to make learning entertaining for children. The plot narrative usually involved a mystery that Steve, the live-action host of the show, must solve with the help of his cheerful and energetic puppy companion, Blue. Side characters included a mailbox, salt and pepper shakers, a nightstand, and a shovel and pail duo.

Burns, who played Steve, left the show in 2002 to pursue a career in music. In 2021, he made an inspirational "Thank You" video to the generations of fans that grew up with the show as a way to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The video was released on the official Nick Jr. Twitter account and received over 1.2 million views upon release. He was replaced by Patton, who played cousin Joe for the remaining original series.

By the end of its run in 2004, and with a spin-off show under its belt, Blue's Clues had become the highest-rated show for preschool children and received several awards for various aspects of the series and its impact on children's programming. It also received 9 Emmy nominations. The international popularity of the show is shown in its syndication to 120 countries and translation into fifteen different languages.

The Blue's Clues series previously received a movie adaptation in the direct-to-video animated adventure Blue's Big Musical Movie. It was released in 2000 and was praised for teaching children a variety of concepts, from sharing to self-expression. A video game based on the film was released on PlayStation following the movie's primetime premiere in 2002. The series was revived in 2019 under the name Blue's Clues & You. The internet went crazy over the casting call for the show's host, which ultimately led to Dela Cruz receiving the role.

Young and old fans alike are eager to see what Paramount has in store for the series. Blue's Big City Adventure announcement can be seen in the tweet below:

