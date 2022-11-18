If you are a 90s kid, you probably remember watching Blue's Clues and yelling at your television to tell Steve where the pawprint was. Or at least that's how I remember the 90s. The show, which I attribute to my own love of mysteries and detective stories, gave so much joy to the generation who grew up with it from 1996-2006, which is why you're probably going to see a lot of adults watching Blue's Big City Adventure, a movie that unites all three former hosts to see Josh (Joshua Dela Cruz) and Blue head to New York City so Josh could audition for Broadway.

If you're of a certain age, the when you think of Blue's Clues though, you probably think of one man: Steve. Played by Steve Burns, the character of Steve was so incredibly tied to the series that when he left, fans were devastated to not know what happened to their friend. Not that Joe was a bad replacement. Donovan Patton was an incredible "younger brother" to Steve but still, the questions remained.

In a new interview with Variety, Burns opened up about his departure and spoiler alert: The reason he left is that he was pushing 30. Remember all those rumors you and your fellow kids had about what happened to Steve? Well, it was as simple as that. So all those theories about if he died or something was horribly wrong with him? Untrue.

What's so good about the interview is that Burns is so open about his connection to the show. He still has Blue's Clues things in his home and he said he likes playing Steve better now more than ever before. “I’ve never enjoyed being Steve more than I do now,” Burns said. “I get to wear a trenchcoat. It’s like Grover-meets-Columbo — a clown character. That’s really freeing somehow.”

Steve (the character) has returned to the pop culture scene in such a way that you'll easily find nostalgic adults crying somewhere when they hear him address them, including in the new movie. When the "you" portion of Blue's Clues was brought up to Burns, he said that he saw it as a way of talking to the fans. "Because it was you!” he said. “‘Blue’s Clues,’ ostensibly, is a one-on-one situation where I’m talking to you. And it felt real to me.”

But one of the real reasons that Burns left the show, outside of getting older, was that he was battling depression and needed to take care of himself. "I didn’t know it yet, but I was the happiest depressed person in North America,” he said. “I was struggling with severe clinical depression the whole time I was on that show. It was my job to be utterly and completely full of joy and wonder at all times, and that became impossible. I was always able to dig and find something that felt authentic to me that was good enough to be on the show, but after years and years of going to the well without replenishing it, there was a cost.”

And if you were wondering whether Burns has a favorite among the household objects we've come to love, it turns out he does. The answer? Mr. Salt.