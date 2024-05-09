The Big Picture Bluey was almost dubbed with American accents to appeal to international audiences, but the decision was fortunately reversed.

The Australian accents and lingo of Bluey have been praised by fans for giving the show its charming appeal.

New episodes of Bluey titled Bluey Minisodes will be released in 2024, with 20 short stories featuring the Heeler family and new characters.

It's no secret that Bluey has found success in the U.S. But did you know that the popular Australian kids show was almost dubbed with Amercian Accents? That's right, Bluey was almost dubbed in order to appeal to international audiences. In an interview with KIIS 97.3, Bluey voice actress, Meg Washington, revealed the show's executives were considering changing the accents for these iconic characters. The singer-songwriter recalled the time when she was with Ludo Studios and how executives were considering making this drastic decision.

“I remember 100 years ago, when I was in the Ludo offices and the question of the day, or the problem of the day was, were they going to have to dub the show into an American accent for American audiences? It was the true question of the day: ‘How are we going to deal with this? What’s going to happen?”

Fortunately, that didn't happen, which is great as many fans on social media have claimed that the Australian accents and lingo gave the show its charm. However, a clip was shared on the Australian Breakfast program, The Today Show, which featured a scene from season 3 episode "Bedroom," where Bluey, Bingo, and Chili were all dubbed.

Bluey has found great success since its release in 2018. The show captured the hearts of adults and children alike, with its most recent 28-minute special generating 10.4 million views. At the same time, the show caught the attention of celebrities, with Natalie Portman and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda given minor roles in the children's program. Bluey also received an International Emmy Kids Award in 2019 for the "Kids: Preschool" category.

Will there be new 'Bluey' episodes?

Despite the rumours that claimed Bluey coming to an end, Disney has announced a brand new series called Bluey Minisodes. This series will contain 20 1 to 3-minute shorts, featuring the Heeler family, some fan favorites, and new characters. Bluey has a history of releasing shorts on its social media page, but based on what was reported in Australian news outlets, it's unlikely that they will be reused as Bluey Minisodes plans to tell new stories, such as Bandit Heeler (played by David McCormack) getting a tattoo. These upcoming shorts will be released on Disney Junior and Disney+ in July 2024.

Meanwhile, Bluey's producers told the BBC there are "more surprises in store" and Executive producer Daley Pearson has expressed interest in giving the children's program a feature-length film. So while the main show is currently on pause, there is surely more adventures that are yet to come.

Bluey is available to stream on Disney+.

Bluey is available to stream on Disney+.

