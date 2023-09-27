Bluey, a popular animated children's program out of Australia that airs on Disney+ (not to be confused with Blue's Clues), is unabashedly silly. It's one of those rare shows that kids love and adults can stomach watching, and even outright enjoy. (You aren't even close to being one of those, Teletubbies. Step away). It follows the adventures of Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy, her four-year-old sister Bingo (both Bluey and Bingo are voiced by children of the production crew and are not credited), their Blue Heeler archaeologist father Bandit Heeler/Dad (David McCormack), and Chilli Heeler/Mum (Melanie Zanetti), a Red Heeler who does security at the airport part-time (which by rights should make both Bluey and Bingo purple). The show is decidedly uncontroversial, but nevertheless, one episode has never been aired on Disney Junior or on Disney+: Season 2's "Dad Baby."

The "Dad Baby" Episode of 'Bluey' Is Goofy

"Dad Baby" starts with Chilli and Bandit relaxing in the living room as Bluey cleans up some orange juice she spilled. Bluey gets tired of cleaning and asks Bandit if she has to clean up everything. Bandit's next words will soon haunt him, as he responds with, "If you're going to do something, do it properly." Just then, Bingo enters the room holding something and wondering just what it is. Bandit takes a look and explains that it is a baby carrier, which they used to carry around the children on walks when they were much younger. He puts it on, and Bluey, seizing the opportunity for a funny moment, encourages Bingo to climb into the carrier. With Bingo just fitting in, Bluey suggests a game they can play: Dad Baby. The game is that Bandit has to pretend he's pregnant with Bingo, and if he's going to play then he has to "do it properly" (see, told you his words would come back).

Bandit has fun with the idea, joking about his sore back and feet, his hunger, and his need for vitamin E cream ("something about stretch marks"). Chilli starts playfully hitting Bandit with the newspaper in return for his mocking, sending the girls and Bandit away. Bandit continues playing up the "pregnancy" by opening the fridge, having a craving for dim sims, only Bingo takes them out of his hand as he tries to eat them. Bluey escorts Bandit outside into the garden as "pregnant people need exercise too." At this point, Bandit is starting to feel pretty uncomfortable and opts to sit down, only to stand when Chilli arrives on the scene. Chilli asks how he's holding up, and Bandit (reluctant to show any weakness, of course) claims it couldn't be easier. "Oh good," Chilli replies with a smile, "Well, soon you'll start feeling the baby kicking." On cue, Bingo starts kicking her father square in the belly. Having had quite enough, Bandit tries to remove the carrier, but Bluey reminds him that he hasn't had the baby yet, and... yep, again... "If you're going to do something, do it properly."

Bingo sticks her head out of the bottom of the carrier, prompting the delivery. Next, we see Bandit lying down in the swimming pool, breathing hard. They soon hear their neighbor Pat (Brad Elliott) in his backyard and call him over to help "deliver the baby." Pat manages to grab Bingo's leg and starts trying to pull Bingo out, only she refuses to come out easily and grabs hold of Bandit's fur tightly. Bluey gets an idea, though, and has Pat push Bingo from the top as she pulls Bingo from the bottom. Soon Bingo is out, and Bandit cradles his "newborn" while Bluey and Pat stand by. Chilli, watching from the porch above, congratulates her husband on his beautiful baby girl. Bluey decides that it's now her turn and a panicked Bandit looks into the camera as the episode draws to a close.

The Reason This 'Bluey' Episode Gets Banned Is Unclear

Full disclosure: Yours truly has never seen an episode of Bluey until watching "Dad Baby," and it is truthfully hilarious. Strange, yes, but very funny. The banter, the mock pregnancy (right down to Pat, the neighbor, holding Bandit's hand as he "gives birth"), and being able to fully relate to Bandit's stubborn male unwillingness to show any discomfort is all far more amusing than it probably has a right to be, which is a testament to how excellently written the show is. That said, it's completely obvious why the episode has never aired on Disney+, and likely never will. Well, somewhat obvious. Actually, it isn't obvious in the least, not like how a Peppa Pig episode was pulled in Australia for teaching children that spiders are okay, when Australian spiders are anything but (that ban was completely preposterous as well, but at least the rationale made sense).

Disney has never issued a statement regarding the ban, so fans on Reddit and YouTube have taken it upon themselves to theorize. The most prevailing theory? The episode borders on being sex education, and for that reason, it has been deemed inappropriate. Whether that's Disney being sexist, or prudish, or simply unwilling to put themselves in the crosshairs of religious groups is anyone's guess. For his part, creator Joe Brumm is hardly fazed by the controversy. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brumm admits that while he is open to changing words and concepts to cater to what is appropriate, eventually he hits a wall where he is unwilling to change anything, simply because it's too funny as it is.

And in a refreshing stance, he's ready to face whatever the consequences may be so as not to compromise his work. "Well, we just won't show that entire episode or that scene or that sequence," Brumm says, "Some of them, like 'Dad Baby' for instance, doesn't get shown in America. But what are you going to do, not make 'Dad Baby'? I love it." "Dad Baby" isn't the first time Bluey has been banned, with an episode where Bandit farts famously not available on Disney+ for a time, and Brumm's attitude suggests it may not be the last time either. But by putting the joke ahead of the need to be universally accepted, Brumm has succeeded in delivering a show that the entire family can enjoy. So long as they're okay explaining where babies really do come from, of course.