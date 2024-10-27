Bluey is the current height of children's TV. The Australian series has taken the world by storm, becoming beloved by adults and children alike. With three seasons of eight-minute episodes and a more recent set of minisodes, Bluey doesn't need major storylines but makes ordinary things fun, and that is the charm. As the series teaches valuable lessons to kids and parents, it centers on a family of dogs as they go about their daily lives. Consisting of the dad, Bandit (David McCormack), the mom, Chilli (Melanie Zanetti), and their two young children, Bluey and Bingo, the Heeler family creates a relatable dynamic between the loving parents and the energetic and curious children.

Between the children's creative games, the involved parenting, and the often emotional subject matter, Bluey has something for everyone to enjoy. Yet there is one question viewers may be wondering: is Bluey a boy or a girl? The title character is not overtly gendered, and considering the show is about dogs rather than humans, many of the most obvious signs of gender are missing from the design, creating a level of ambiguity. Yet Bluey gives a clear answer as to the character's gender within the series.

'Bluey' Establishes the Character's Gender

Bluey's gender is not particularly obvious all the time, as many of the games shown are not gendered, like octopus, tickle crab, or keepy uppy. In this way, the series makes Bluey relatable to all children watching and has provided activities they can do with their own families. Yet, despite the confusion out there, the series makes no attempt to hide that Bluey is a girl. The show confirms Bluey's gender on several occasions. While there are many examples of her being described with feminine pronouns or being referred to as Bingo's sister, there are more obvious examples as well. In Season 2, Episode 16, "The Show," Bingo and Bluey put on a play of their mother's life, and when they reach Bluey's birth, they dress Bandit up as a baby and announce, "She had a baby girl!" And a few episodes later in Season 2, Episode 25, "Double Babysitter," the girls see their Uncle Rad (Patrick Brammall), who misgenders Bluey but gets a quick correction from the little girl. With several instances like this, it's impossible to deny Bluey's gender identity in the series.

There is evidence of Bluey being a girl outside the series. Though the voice actor cannot further confirm her gender because, as children, both Blue and Bingo remain uncredited, there is a real-world reason that Bluey is a girl. The show's creator, Joe Brumm, based his concept on his life with his daughters, which is why both Bingo and Bluey are girls. The sisters' relationship is an important part of the series, making their gender significant in some ways. After all, a relationship between a brother and a sister and two sisters isn't entirely the same, yet Bluey largely avoids falling into gender norms.

Why Is There Confusion About Bluey's Gender?

Bluey is not intentionally vague about Bluey's gender, but a large number of viewers have assumed she is a boy. Perhaps the confusion comes from her having blue fur, which is often associated with boys. However, rather than indicating her gender, Bluey's color scheme is a mark of her breed. Heelers are a breed of Australian Cattle Dogs that can have red or black hair mixed in with their white coat, giving them the look of being either red or blue. So, the Heelers in Bluey are split between these colors. Another reason some may think Bluey is a boy is the fact that she looks like her father. Bluey and Bandit have blue coats, while Bingo and Chilli have a brownish-red look. Yet, there is no reason why a daughter cannot look like her father.

Bluey does not conform to traditional gender roles, which is abnormal for a children's show, which are so often clearly marketed towards either girls or boys. However, Bluey does a good job appealing to all children, regardless of the character's gender, proving that the divide is unnecessary. The show's disregard for gender roles teaches its impressionable audience to move beyond the outdated rules of "blue means boy." In the end, Bluey is not a heavily gendered show, so it doesn't really matter, but the character is unquestionably a girl.

