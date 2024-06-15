The Big Picture Bandit Heeler struggles with his lawn mower in the new Bluey clip, "Mower."

Bluey Minisodes, set to release in July, will explore characters like Nana and Unicourse in shorter-length episodes written by Joe Brumm.

U.S. viewers can look forward to Bluey Minisodes two weeks after the Australian release.

Bandit Heeler returns in this latest Bluey sneak peek, where he briefly shares the struggles of being a dad to a lawn mower. David McCormack returns as the iconic cartoon dog as he attempts to finish a simple household chore. Fortunately, things went according to plan for this adult blue heeler.

The Bluey bonus bit, titled "Mower," was shared on the show's various social media channels. Bandit, wearing an iconic Australian straw hat, struggles to get his lawn mower to turn on. He then goes on to tell this garden appliance that it only has to do "one job" and that it doesn't have to "pick up kids" or make their lunches and their beds. In the end, it seems like the mower sympathizes with Bandit's plight and decides to turn on as the two begin to do the garden work.

Alongside the main series, Bluey has released multiple mini-bonus clips on social media throughout its runtime, showcasing other aspects of the Heeler's life outside the show. There was only one instance where a full episode was published outside of Disney Plus, and that was for the episode "Dad Baby," which wasn't available to U.S. audiences for two years due to possible censorship reasons. And while season 4 has yet to be announced, a new series titled Bluey Minsodes will be released next month, featuring a new set of 1 to 3-minute short episodes.

What Do We Know About 'Bluey Minisodes?'

Bluey Minisodes were first announced back in May 2024, just weeks after the release of the recent Bluey specials. Each episode is written by the show's creator, Joe Brumm and will be produced by Ludo Studios. According to an official press release, this series is said to further explore the characters and the world of Bluey through shorter-length episodes. Some of the titles for each of the episodes were revealed back in early June, as well as a simple logline for what each of them is about. Bluey Minisodes promises the return of the Heeler family, as well as some fan favorites, such as Nana, Unicourse, and Bob Heeler, just to name a few.

The U.S. release for Bluey Minisodes will be two weeks after the Australian release, which will air on ABC Kids and ABC iView on June 16, 2024. So in the meantime, you can stream the main Bluey series on Disney Plus.

Bluey Minisodes will enter Disney's streaming platform on July 3.

