One of the most successful animated series for younger audiences in recent years is coming back soon. The Walt Disney Company has announced that new "minisodes" of Bluey will premiere on October 7 on Disney+ at 12:00 a.m. PDT, and will roll out on Disney Jr., Disney Channel and Disney Jr. On Demand throughout the week. The charismatic blue heeler and her family will return to the screen this fall, after other minisodes were released by the studio earlier this year.

The upcoming Bluey stories will follow the titular girl as she shares emotional moments with her sister, Bingo. One of the stories will be titled "Tattoo Shop", and it will be centered around Bluey and Bingo attempting to help their father to choose a tattoo. Another minisode titled "Blocks" will depict Bluey's grandmother trying to go on with her day while avoiding the collapse of a plastic block tower that her granddaughters built. The difference between the minisodes and installments from the main Bluey series is the duration, with the upcoming chapters lasting between one and three minutes only.

The third season of Bluey came to an end earlier this year. While other Disney+ productions for younger audiences such as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and Spidey and His Amazing Friends have found success, Bluey was a surprise phenomenon among younger viewers. The animated Australian production was the most-watched series on streaming this year to-date among total viewers in the U.S., with over 35 billion minutes watched.

What is 'Bluey' About?

Close

Bluey follows the life of a family as they learn some of the most valuable lessons parents can teach their children. The main family is compromised by the titular character, Bingo, Chilli (Melanie Zanetti) and Bandit (David McCormack). As Bluey finds solutions to her problems alongside her friends, the series has been praised for its educational approach that doesn't undermine the character's emotions. The wholesome relationships between the protagonist and the people around her has turned Bluey into a massive success over the years.

The future of the series might remain uncertain, but Disney has confirmed that a third batch of minisodes will be released at a later date. The development of a fourth season hasn't been announced by the studio, but regardless of what happens with Bluey in the coming years, there's no denying that the youngest members of the audience have fallen in love with the Heeler family.

The new minisodes of Bluey will premiere on Disney+ on October 7. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.