The Big Picture Bluey Minisodes to premiere on Disney+ on July 3rd.

Created by Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio, the show has a global fanbase.

Seven episodes will be released this July, followed by more in 2024 and 2025.

There’s only about a week left before Bluey Minisodes will arrive on small screens and fans have only gotten a sneak peek at what’s to come in the new episodes. Don't worry though, Disney+ has good news as they just dropped the official teaser of the seven short-form episodes of Bluey which will begin streaming on Wednesday, July 3. In addition, viewers will get to see the episodes on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel as they will start rolling out throughout the week following the launch.

When Bluey premiered on Australia’s ABC Kids in October 2018, it gained high viewership back-to-back in the U.S., ultimately, prompting the development of quite a loyal fanbase globally. The show, created by Joe Brumm and produced by Australian company Ludo Studio, has earned several awards since its debut, including two Logie Awards in 2019, and a Peabody Award in 2024.

Besides having worked on Bluey, Brumm and Ludo Studio are also included in the creation of the one-to-three-minute Bluey Minisodes. However, only a few will drop on Disney+ and Disney Jr. this summer. Seven episodes will be released this July, followed by another set later this year, and a third one in 2025. The seven Bluey Minisodes expected this summer include "Burger Dog," "Bingo 3000," "Muffin Unboxing," "Letter," "Hungry," "Three Pigs" and "Animals."

‘Bluey Minisodes’ Keeps the Beloved Series Going

News of Bluey Minisodes coming to Disney+ this summer, first circulated earlier this month, including the series’ outlined schedule. The stories are all about funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey. Check out the fun teaser above to get a glimpse of what will go down this July.

All seven Bluey Minisodes will arrive on Disney+ on July 3 at 12:00 am PT. Disney Jr. and Disney Channel will air the first minisodes later that same day, with the others rolling out into the ongoing "Red, White and Bluey" marathon happening over the Fourth of July weekend.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information on the upcoming Bluey Minisodes ahead of its launch.

Bluey The slice-of-life adventures of an Australian Blue Heeler Cattle Dog puppy as she has fun with her family and friends in everyday situations. Release Date September 30, 2018 Creator Joe Brumm Cast David McCormack , Melanie Zanetti , Brad Elliott , Daley Pearson Seasons 3

