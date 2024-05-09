The Big Picture Bluey Minisodes will feature 20 short episodes highlighting sweet and funny moments of Bluey and Bingo's playful interactions and games.

The show's popularity led to notable celebrity cameos and awards, with one episode amassing 10.4 million views, the most successful on Disney Junior.

International fans sought uncensored versions of Bluey due to Disney's history of altering episodes; a censored episode was uploaded on YouTube.

Whackadoo! The Heeler family will be returning once again in a brand-new show called Bluey Minisodes. This new Bluey show will be a collection of 20 1 to 3-minute shorts, written by the show's creator, Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studios.

The show's official press release reads "The “Bluey Minisodes” highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of “Bluey.” Australian news outlet, MediaWeek, shared details on the upcoming miniseries, stating that it will contain some new characters, and the return of fan favorites, and gave small details of episode plotlines: "Introducing some new characters alongside fan favourites, including Unicorse, Nana and Bob Heeler, Dad getting a tattoo and behind the scenes at Bluey and Bingo’s dreamhouse."

Bluey has released mini-episodes in the past on social media, which shared snippets of the lives of the Heeler family, such as Bandit's job as an archeologist and Uncle Stripe playing with his children. Based on the synopsis for Bluey Minisodes, it is possibly unlikely that these shorts will be reused.

Why Is 'Bluey' So Popular?

Bluey first aired in 2018, and since then it has become popular for both children and adults. The show has received numerous awards, such as "Best Children's Album" during the 2021 ARIA Music Awards and received an International Emmy Kids Award in 2019 for the "Kids: Preschool" category. The show was also nominated three times for the Critics' Choice Television Awards from 2022 to 2024 for "Best Animated Series." The show's popularity led to notable celebrity cameos in a variety of episodes, such as Natalie Portman, The Wiggles' Anthony Field, Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Steve Irwin's son, Robert Irwin, just to name a few.

Recently, Bluey accumulated 10.4 million views when it released its 28-minute special, "The Sign," making it the most successful premiere of any Disney Junior production. Following the show's success, this led to rumors that the show was finished, with an anonymous former staff member claiming that nothing had been greenlit for years.

Bluey's popularity also led international fans to seek uncensored versions of the show, as Disney has a history of altering or pulling episodes in its releases. Due to this, one of these censored episodes was uploaded onto YouTube for fans to easily access.

Bluey Minisodes is scheduled to be released on Disney Junior and Disney+ in July 2024.